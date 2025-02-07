Toronto Blue Jays Congratulate Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen on Winning NFL MVP
The Toronto Blue Jays took to social media on Thursday night to congratulate Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on winning the 2024 NFL MVP Award.
The Jays said "Congrats to QB1 and our friend, Josh" while posting a picture of Allen in a Blue Jays jersey at Rogers Centre.
Allen previously took batting practice at Rogers Centre and has helped continue the Buffalo/Toronto alliance. Earlier in the 2010s, the Bills used to play one home game a season in Toronto. Then, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blue Jays spent the 2020 season playing in Buffalo at the home of the Buffalo Bisons. Toronto also played a portion of 2021 in Buffalo because of COVID restrictions in Canada.
As for Allen, he's coming off a year in which he led the Bills to a 13-4 record and an AFC East title. Unfortunately, they were beaten in the AFC Championship Game by the Kansas City Cheifs, who will play in the Super Bowl this upcoming Sunday.
Allen threw 28 touchdowns against six interceptions while throwing for 3,731 yards. The six interceptions were the fewest of his career.
While not a guarantee, it's likely that we see Allen visit Rogers Centre again during the 2025 season, as the Bills do enjoy a solid contingent of Canadian fans. The Blue Jays report to spring training next week and will open the regular season on March 27.
Toronto is coming off a last-place finish in the American League East but are feeling better after offseason acquisitions of Anthony Santander, Jeff Hoffman, Yimi Garcia, Andres Gimenez and Max Scherzer.
Related MLB Stories
FORMER TOP PROSPECT FINDS NEW HOME: Yoan Moncada, who had been connected to multiple teams this offseason, appears to have landed a starting gig with the Angels. CLICK HERE:
ALL ORANGE: The Baltimore Orioles are bringing back a uniform style they had in the 1970s. CLICK HERE:
LATEST ON BREGMAN: What's the deal with Alex Bregman now that Pete Alonso has gone back to the Mets. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.