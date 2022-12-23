After Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was reinstated by Major League Baseball Thursday evening, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the Dodgers plan to release Bauer. He would become the best free agent available, with his salary paid for by another team, but adding Bauer would come at a cost.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer was reinstated by Major League Baseball Thursday evening. His suspension was reduced to 194 games, and he will be available to play immediately in the 2023 season.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that the Dodgers plan to release Bauer, making him a free agent. The club would be on the hook for his $23 million salary in 2023. The Dodgers have yet to announce their decision.

If Bauer is released, he would be free to sign with any team.

Whichever team that chooses to sign him, will be acquiring a top of the rotation arm at a discount, but it will come with a price.

Some fans will not want their clubs to associate themselves with Bauer, after his Domestic Violence suspension.

Any organization that adds Bauer to its roster will take a public relations hit, but they'll add a pitcher three years removed from a Cy Young season, entering a contract year, hungry to prove himself and put the past behind him.

Bauer is a game-changing talent that could make a serious difference for any club that is in true contention for a World Series.

The soon-to-be free agent will be the best player on the market, and have his salary paid for by another team, but adding him will come at a cost.

