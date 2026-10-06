White Sox, Yankees Have Opposite Luck as ALDS Heats Up

One thing that is special about the Major League Baseball postseason is the fact that it's never exactly the same.

Every year you can certainly see something either never before seen, or something that at least has not been seen for a long time. On the bright side, the 2026 playoffs have introduced the young Chicago White Sox to fans all across the league. Chicago seems to be the little engine that could. After multiple seasons with 100-plus losses, the White Sox are a win away from advancing to the American League Championship Series. On the flip side, the New York Yankees are a loss away from going home. When it comes to things you don't typically see in a baseball game, New York was on the negative side of the spectrum on Monday in Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Rays. In fact, the Yankees racked up the same number of errors (4) as base hits (4) in Monday's loss against the Rays.

How about that? You're not going to see that often in a game.

On the same day, the White Sox became the only team in the modern era to have the bullpen pitch five-plus innings, strike out five-plus batters and earn a win in four consecutive games, per OptaSTATs.

What A Day

Oct 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery (12) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The White Sox are the only MLB team in the modern era to have their bullpen pitch 5.0+ innings, strike out 5+ batters & earn the win in 4 consecutive games (reg or post)," OptaSTATS wrote on X.

It certainly was a wild day across Major League Baseball, and there's still plenty more left to go in the 2026 playoffs. On Tuesday, the White Sox will go for the sweep against the Cleveland Guardians. The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves will face off with Chris Sale looking to give the Braves a 2-1 series lead. The Rays will go for the sweep over the Yankees on Tuesday night. Then, the Milwaukee Brewers will wrap up the day by going for the sweep over the San Diego Padres.

Fortunately, there are still a few weeks to go in the season. It has been a fun campaign so far and things are just heating up even more. On Monday, the White Sox had a positive day and the Yankees had a brutal one. What will Tuesday bring? Hopefully, some more fireworks. Isn't baseball the best?