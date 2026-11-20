The Brewers are fresh off of winning their first World Series title, finally putting an end to the lengthy drought the franchise had endured. There was arguably no player more impactful on their championship run than catcher William Contreras, who won World Series MVP honors after his excellent display both at the plate and behind it.

But as we look ahead to the future, Contreras’s time in Milwaukee could be coming to an end. One of the game’s best catchers, the 28-year-old is entering the final year of his contract with the Brewers, a team that doesn’t often hand out big-money extensions as a means of keeping their payroll low.

According to a report from Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Brewers have been “hearing from clubs” on Contreras, as well as closer Trevor Megill, who is also entering his walk year with the franchise. That doesn’t mean a trade is imminent, or even that Contreras will get dealt, but it does indicate that teams are closely monitoring his situation and whether or not Milwaukee will be able lock him down on a long-term extension.

Contreras will be highly sought after if he is truly available for a trade. There aren’t many catchers who offer what he does on both sides of the plate. He’s an outstanding game manager, hits for a strong average and protects the plate well.

But what teams are realistic fits for Contreras if the Brewers decide to cash in on their prized backstop?

Giants

The Giants have a need at catcher. San Francisco traded Patrick Bailey to the Guardians at the trade deadline last season, and the two remaining backstops on their roster have not produced much at all. Drew Cavanaugh and Daniel Susac combined for just four home runs and 34 RBIs this year, and both players had an OPS below .670. Acquiring Contreras would be a major upgrade at the position.

Last season, Contreras hit 18 home runs and registered 94 RBIs. He’s recorded at least 17 home runs and 74 RBIs in each of the last four seasons. In 2026, the Giants’ offense ranked 26th in runs scored (669) and 20th in home runs (178), so adding a capable offensive contributor like Contreras to the mix would help them get runs on the board more consistently.

Austin Wells has a tenuous hold on the Yankees’ catcher job. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yankees

Austin Wells had a dreadful season at the plate in 2026, and his backup Ali Sanchez didn’t fare any better. The catcher position was consistently a weakness, at least offensively, for the Yankees. Wells batted .186 with a .624 OPS, while Sanchez had a .577 OPS in 51 games. Contreras has showcased sustained success with his bat, and he has one of MLB’s best arms behind the plate, too. He’s not the best blocker or framer, but for a team seeking another capable right-handed bat and some improved offensive production at catcher, the Yankees could kill two birds with one stone by swinging a trade for Contreras.

Contreras was also a big performer during the Brewers’ postseason run, and with the Yankees mired in a 17-year World Series drought, they’ll be in the market for players that can help steady the ship in October as they look to return to the sport’s biggest stage. Contreras, as the reigning World Series MVP, certainly checks those boxes.

Rangers

The Rangers have a hole behind the plate after letting Kyle Higashioka reach free agency. As it stands, Danny Jansen is set to enter the season as their top option at catcher, with former Angel Logan O’Hoppe likely in line to be his backup. Jansen was a poor defensive catcher last season and was below league average as a hitter, while O’Hoppe had a .578 OPS on the year and was also a poor defender. That tandem doesn’t provide much optimism for Texas, and should have the club seeking an upgrade during the winter.

For a Contreras trade to make sense for the Rangers, they’ll need to free up some payroll. They’ve been reportedly listening on trade offers for star shortstop Corey Seager, and if they’re able to get out of his contract (five years, $157.5 million remaining), they could use some of that newfound financial freedom to try to acquire Contreras and potentially even sign him to an extension.

Mets

The Mets aren’t exactly desperate for an upgrade at catcher, though with the team looking to contend for a World Series, they may look for a more established option than Francisco Alvarez, who has been inconsistent thus far into his career. The 25-year-old hit 16 home runs with 43 RBIs last season and logged a .710 OPS. Alvarez has struggled with strikeouts (30.7% strikeout rate in ‘26), but is under team control through the ‘29 season, so the Mets may still think he’s yet to reach his potential. But as the club vies to get back into the postseason after a disappointing season, they may want a more experienced option behind the plate. Contreras has the postseason pedigree they’d be looking for at the position, and is a far superior hitter to Alvarez.

New York’s front office has ties to Milwaukee, so they’re plenty familiar with what Contreras can bring to a club. If the Brewers do end up trying to trade him ahead of his walk year, the Mets should be in the mix to bring him to Queens.