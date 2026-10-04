Probable Starting Pitchers for Yankees, Rays, White Sox, Guardians in ALDS Game 2

The American League Division Series kicked off on Saturday with two shutouts. And based on the pitchers who are expected to start in the second game of each ALDS matchup, fans could be treated to a few more dominant performances.

The Tampa Bay Rays began their postseason run with a 1-0 win over the New York Yankees, while the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-0 in Game 1. But the Yankees and Guardians are both set to hand the ball to a hard-throwing righty who can rack up strikeouts.

Here are the expected starting pitchers for Game 2 in each ALDS matchup.

Yankees vs. Rays

Sep 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen twirled a gem in Tampa Bay's Game 1 win over the Yankees. The 31-year-old took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, allowing no runs on one hit and two walks while striking out 10 in the Rays' 1-0 victory.

With a 1-0 series lead, Tampa Bay will hand the ball to another two-time All-Star on Monday. Right-hander Freddy Peralta is set to start Game 2 for the Rays. After Tampa Bay acquired the 30-year-old at the trade deadline, he produced a 3.25 ERA in 10 starts. He also posted a 0.96 ERA over five starts in September.

The Yankees will counter with right-hander Cam Schlittler to start Game 2. The presumptive American League Cy Young Award winner tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series and will look to help New York tie up this ALDS matchup with another strong postseason outing.

White Sox vs. Guardians

Sep 14, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams (32) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first game of the ALDS showdown between Chicago and Cleveland came down to the White Sox's bullpen keeping the Guardians' hitters in check. Left-hander Hagen Smith opened Game 1 for the White Sox, and they appear to be taking a similar approach in Game 2.

Left-hander Anthony Kay is expected to start for Chicago on Monday. The 31-year-old made 31 starts for the White Sox this year, but he's already made two relief appearances in the playoffs, including throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings against Cleveland in Game 1. So, the general expectation is that Kay will serve as an opener, potentially followed by right-hander Sean Burke.

For the Guardians, right-hander Gavin Williams will toe the rubber in Game 2. The 27-year-old led the American League in strikeouts this year (248). The hard-throwing righty will try to keep the White Sox off the scoreboard and send this best-of-five series to Chicago tied at 1-1.