Willson Contreras Posts Farewell Message to Chicago Cubs Fans on Instagram

Earlier this month, catcher Willson Contreras signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. Contreras played his first seven seasons for the Chicago Cubs, where he won a World Series in 2016.Contreras recently posted a farewell message to Cubs fans on his Instagram account, along with a message to Cardinals fans.

Contreras wrote:

"To the city of Chicago I love you !!! We share some special memories together and I will never forget 2016 🏆 I will forever be grateful to this special place



First and foremost I wanna thank the man above without GOD none of this is possible. I also want to thank the @cubs organization for taking a chance on a kid from Venezuela 🇻🇪 just following his dreams. Just know that I never took any short cuts playing this beautiful game of baseball. I played with my heart and raw emotions every time I stepped between those lines for you great fans! I’m gonna miss my teammates, the beautiful city of Chicago, and most of all the FANS… I came in as a young kid and you watched me grow into the man I am today. Thank you Chicago love y’all!!! We forever will have a special bond



To St. Louis - I can’t wait to come in and handle business. Thank you for BELIEVING in me and you won’t be disappointed. I’m coming in very inspire, motivated and ready to compete on a daily basis 💪🏽🤝🏽 the goal is to win win and WIN and I will give you my absolute best day in and day out. To my new teammates and fans I can’t wait to start season and have best support St Louis Letsssss gooooooo ❤️



Now let’s Play Ball"

