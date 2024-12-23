Jiří Procházka Dismisses Jamahal Hill's Pre-UFC 311 Comments – “My Actions Will Talk”
Jiří Procházka hasn’t been impressed by Jamahal Hill’s efforts to get in his head before the two former champions meet at UFC 311.
Procházka: Hill's Trash Talk "Shows What Is In His Head"
“BJP” only needed two knockout-wins after joining the UFC to earn a title shot against then-light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira, and after a wild fight at UFC 275 the 32-year-old forced a tap from Texieira with less than 30 seconds remaining in the final round.
Procházka was later forced to vacate the belt due to injury and has come up short in two title fights with current champion Alex Pereira since then, but he’ll have a chance to vault right back into title contention when he meets Hill in a battle between former champions at UFC 311.
“Sweet Dreams” has been vocal about both Pereira and his upcoming opponent during the lead up to UFC 311, but Procházka recently told MMA Fighting that he isn’t bothered by any of the American’s trash talk.
“I don’t care what he’s saying because it’s not just primarily about me, it just shows what is in his head,” Prochazka explained. “Man, I don’t care about what other people say about me because when you know how this works, how to work the mental of the human body, so how people can speak about others and why they speak about others, especially when he don’t know me personally. He knows just my fighting style and in that, he’s totally out with his commentary.
After Procházka vacated the light heavyweight belt due to his shoulder injury, Hill met Teixeira in a fight for the vacant title at UFC 283 and took a unanimous decision before he was also stopped by Pereira when the pair headlined UFC 300 in April.
“Do you know how the true confident man, a real man [looks] like? He don’t know. He don’t need to say some s*** about others, to speak about his strong sides and about the weaknesses in his opponent because he’s self-confident too much to not do that. That’s, for me, the true power of the man. That’s it. I don’t want to speak... I want to speak about others, but why [would I]? I see that like a weakness to speak some bulls*** about my opponents, man. I’m going there, I will show my best, and I will show that to all the world that I’m the best, and that’s all. My actions will talk.”
Hill and Procházka will have a chance to settle things inside the Octagon when they meet on the main card of UFC 311, which is set to take place at Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome on January 18 and features a pair of huge fights for the promotion's bantamweight and lightweight titles at the top of the bill.
