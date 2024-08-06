UFC Fight Night: Top Middleweight Contenders Set for Short-Notice Main Event
UFC Vegas 96 has finally got its headliner.
Another Week, Another UFC Apex Show
We're less than three weeks away before the premier promotion returns to the crowdless UFC Apex for a Fight Night event on Aug. 24, which has gone without a main event for far too long. On Tuesday, the UFC announced a middleweight matchup between former title challenger Jared Cannonier and Brazil's Caio Borralho, scheduled for five rounds or less.
Borralho Aiming For Seventh UFC Win In A Row
The main event spotlight is a first for Borralho, and it's much-deserved with the 31-year-old racking up a perfect 6-0 record inside the Octagon.
Borralho rides a 15-fight win streak with his last three victories coming over Michał Oleksiejczuk, Abus Magomedov and lastly Paul Craig at UFC 301 in his home country of Brazil.
A product of the Fighting Nerds, Borralho holds down the #12 spot in the UFC Middleweight rankings and has the opportunity to crack the Top 5 with a win over UFC veteran Cannonier.
Cannonier Looks To Regain Lost Momentum
Ranked #5 behind some key players, Cannonier enters his fifth-straight main event coming off a TKO-loss to Nassourdine Imavov in June.
It didn't come without controversy, however, with some thinking the referee stoppage might have been premature and that Cannonier was still in the fight.
Whatever the case may be, Cannonier will look to bounce back in a big way against the fastly-rising Borralho and reinsert himself into the title picture at 185lbs. Before the loss to Imavov, "The Killa Gorilla" had won back-to-back fights over Marvin Vettori and Sean Strickland after unsuccessfully challenging then-champ Israel Adesanya for the title at UFC 276 in 2022.
UFC Vegas 96 Fight Card
Check out the rest of the line-up for UFC Vegas 96 on Aug. 24 below.
• Main Event: Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho
• Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Gerald Meerschaert
• Michael Morales vs. Neil Magny
• Angela Hill vs. Tabatha Ricci
• Dennis Buzukja vs. Danny Silva
• José Medina vs. Zach Reese
• Viacheslav Borshchev vs. James Llontop
• Josiane Nunes vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti
• Cong Wang vs. Victoria Leonardo
