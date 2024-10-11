Conor McGregor Goes off on Ilia Topuria: ‘Max Holloway, F*** Him Up!'
Conor McGregor has just arrived in Spain, and it only makes sense that the UFC superstar instantly calls out the country's best fighter in Ilia Topuria.
Though quick to judge Topuria's nationality is McGregor, the UFC Featherweight Champion was born in Germany and grew up in Georgia before moving to Alicante, Spain, as a teenager. Topuria was granted his citizenship in February by the Prime Minister shortly after winning the title at UFC 298.
Topuria is in the final stretch of his first training camp as champ, preparing to defend his title in Abu Dhabi across from McGregor's old foe, the current BMF Champion Max Holloway, at UFC 308 on Oct. 26. Meanwhile, "The Notorious" is five hours away from Topuria, putting on a BKFC event in Marbella, Spain, which takes place tomorrow night.
McGregor: "This Is My Home Country, Baby!"
Still the biggest superstar the sport has ever seen, McGregor's been no stranger to call-outs in his career (even during his three-year layoff), hearing much talk from Topuria, who now holds the title he never lost but was stripped as a result of a successful lightweight conquest.
"F*** him. This isn't his home country," McGregor said of Topuria in an interview with Jamal Niaz. "This is my home country, baby. Marbella, Spain. Where's he at? This ain't his home country. He knows where his home country is and it's not España."
Holloway Has McGregor's Support
As for who McGregor has in the upcoming UFC 308 main event between the two, it's safe to say we know who he's rooting for, and it's sure not "El Matador"...
"Good luck, Max Holloway. F*** him up!" McGregor added.
Hawaii's Max Holloway attempts to win back the featherweight title he lost to Alexander Volkanovski in 2019, failing to do so twice against the Australian. It only took Topuria one crack at Volkanovski, knocking out the champion in the second round of their title fight in Anaheim earlier this year. However, much has been made of whether Volkanovski was "all there," as he was KO'ed by lightweight champion Islam Makhachev four months prior.
Whatever the case, Conor McGregor hopes "Blessed" will be the one blemish to Ilia Topuria's undefeated record.
