Alex Pereira offers Israel Adesanya a special opportunity, “Let’s make this partnership happen”
The story of Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira, which has already spanned five fights across two different combat sports, may not be finished just yet.
Adesanya and Pereira Meet Up At UFC 312
Now on the first three-fight skid of his career after being stopped by Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia earlier this month, Adesanya first joined the UFC in 2018 and went on an incredible run that saw him win and defend the promotion’s middleweight title several times.
A loss to Jan Błachowicz in a double-champ bid at UFC 259 stood as the only blemish on Adesanya’s MMA record until he lost his middleweight belt to Pereira at UFC 281, but “The Last Stylebender” avenged both that result and two previous kickboxing losses to the Brazilian when they met in an immediate rematch later that year.
The two men have experienced significantly different career trajectories since that meeting at UFC 281, but both fighters were cageside in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia over the weekend to enjoy the middleweight title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland and the rest of the UFC 312 card.
Pereira Extends Training Offer To Adesanya
Pereira is hard at work preparing for his next light heavyweight title defense against Magomed Anakalev at UFC 313 on March 8, and during UFC 312 “Poatan” extended an offer to his former rival for the pair to get together and train at some point.
“Let’s train together,” Pereira said via his translator and coach Plinio Cruz. “Let’s make this partnership happen. I feel that I have a lot to show you, and you have a lot to show him.”
Adesanya spent time training with another former rival in Robert Whittaker during the lead-up to his matchup with Imavov in Saudi Arabia, and fans are anxiously waiting to see who “The Last Stylebender” may fight next as he looks to snap the first losing run of his MMA career.
