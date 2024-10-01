Former No. 1 Pick Calls Out LeBron James Over P. Diddy Allegations
LeBron James has spoken on a variety of non-basketball related issues throughout his career.
One former No. 1 pick is questioning his silence on another hot topic. Rap mogul P. Diddy is under fire for allegedly hosting parties that involved sex trafficking. During a YouTube video, Kwame Brown challenged James to give his thoughts on the accusations. Brown was the top pick of the Washington Wizards in 2001.
James has remained silence on the situation.
“Lebron James been ducking smoke from Candace Owens,” Brown said in the video. “He’s been ducking questions from anyone asking him about this Diddy situation.”
Owens, a talk-show host for Candance, also addressed the issue.
“I’m not okay with [Lebron’s] silence,” Candace says. “We have this former NBA player, Kwame Brown, and he is calling out Lebron James. I think it’s fantastic.”
James has mentioned in the past he attended parties hosted by P. Diddy, who is awaiting trial on federal charges. Fans immediately took James to task when a pre-accusations video surfaced of him heaping praise on P. Diddy.
James has spearheaded several social justice movements during his career. He showed support for the likes of George Floyd and Trayvon Martin. James was part of the Miami Heat team that took a photo wearing hoodies in protest of Martin being shot and killed in the Orlando area. He also called out former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling.
When it comes to these issues, James is among the most vocal in league history.
