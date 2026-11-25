Former UFC women’s bantamweight titleholder Julianna Peña has been called out for a fight with one of the division’s fastest-rising contenders.

Winner of The Ultimate Fighter Season 18, Peña first claimed UFC gold when she submitted Amanda Nunes in a major upset in the main event of UFC 269.

“The Venezuelan Vixen” relinquished the belt to Nunes in their immediate rematch before becoming a two-time champion when she took a split decision over Raquel Pennington at UFC 307, but Peña’s last outing at UFC 316 ended with a second-round submission at the hands of Kayla Harrison.

Julianna Peña Hasn't Fought Since UFC 316 Loss to Kayla Harrison

Closing in on a year and half since she last stepped into the Octagon to face Harrison, Peña returned to competition earlier this month to wrestle Diana Avsaragova in her debut for Real American Freestyle.

Raquel Pennington (red gloves) fights Julianna Pena (blue gloves) in a women’s bantamweight title bout during UFC 307 at Delta Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The 37-year-old ended up losing to Avsaragova via pinfall in under two minutes, and now Peña has been called out to return to the UFC by grappling legend and current top-ranked bantamweight contender Bia Mesquita.

Bia Mesquita Calls Out Julianna Peña for Next UFC Fight

Speaking to Ariel Helwani this week, Mesquita explained why she views Peña as an ideal step up in competition following a perfect start to her career with the UFC.

Julianna Pena celebrates her victory by submission against Amanda Nunes during UFC 269 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

“Looking at the Top 5 rankings right now, I think my next fight would be Julianna Peña,” Mesquita said. "I think this is the biggest challenge, way more than fighting Ailin [Perez] is to fight Julianna. Because, she’s a former champion. She’s the real challenge I wanna put in my way to go to the title…She was the only one to finish Amanda before Kayla in the last fight. The biggest challenger for me is gonna be her.”

Bia Mesquita (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Macy Chiasson (not pictured) during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although she’s only four fights into her UFC career, Mesquita has already established herself as a potential title challenger after submitting all four of her opponents to extend her undefeated MMA record.

Could Bia Mesquita Challenge for UFC Bantamweight Belt Next Year?

A member of the IBJJF Hall of Fame, Mesquita made the jump to MMA in 2024 and secured a first-round submission on the undercard of the Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen boxing match in Brazil.

Macy Chiasson (red gloves) fights Bia Mesquita (blue gloves) during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moving to the LFA later that year, “The Lady GOAT” secured two more submissions before she also won her third LFA outing in 2025 when her opponent Hope Chase landed an illegal kick.

Macy Chiasson (red gloves) fights Bia Mesquita (blue gloves) during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mesquita picked up her first win via strikes against the formerly-undefeated Sierra Dinwoodie to claim the vacant LFA women’s bantamweight belt in June of last year, and less than four months later she earned a “Performance of the Night” bonus for submitting Irina Alekseeva in her UFC debut.

Bia Mesquita (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Macy Chiasson (not pictured) during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alekseeva did manage to push Mesquita beyond the opening five minutes, but all three opponents that she faced in the UFC this year were submitted during the first round.