UFC pressured to act by top star as Jon Jones remains inactive
Paddy Pimblett has called for drastic measures where UFC heavyweight Jon Jones is concerned.
'The Baddy,' freshly minted as the No. 8-ranked lightweight contender after finishing Michael Chandler at UFC 314, has some strong opinions on Jones' reign. As many fans know, 'Bones' sits atop the heavyweight division, with no fight news in sight.
His No. 1 contender and interim champion, Tom Aspinall, is champing at the bit for an undisputed title, and seems to be iced out as Jones remains inactive. The champion is fast approaching a UFC record for longest single-stretch reign, with one defense.
Pimblett has a solution...
48-year-old MMA legend unretires to KO influencer in boxing match
Paddy Pimblett calls out UFC's double standard and suggests they strip Jon Jones
Pimblett hails from the lightweight division, where recently, Islam Makhachev was forced to vacate the title to chase Jack Della Maddalena at welterweight. Makhachev had four defenses to his name in under 1,000 days, and last fought in January, whereas Jones has held the title for over 800 days.
During an interview with TNT Sports UFC, Pimblett offered his solution to the heavyweight logjam.
"I don't think they should make Islam vacate," Pimblett remarked. "If you're making Islam vacate, Jones needs to be stripped. If you're making Islam vacate after four defenses, fighting people on short notice, you should let him be double champ."
As the story develops, Tom vs. Jon is looking ever more likely to be the Bowe-Lewis of MMA, one of the greatest missed opportunities in MMA history.
