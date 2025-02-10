Kamaru Usman names fight he doesn’t like for UFC Champion Dricus du Plessis
Styles makes fights and Kamaru Usman thinks Dricus du Plessis may have his hands full with someone other than Khamzat Chimaev.
Du Plessis made it two defenses of his middleweight title on Saturday, dominating Sean Strickland in their rematch at UFC 312. Following a near-perfect performance, the champion asked if there was anybody else and is willing to fight undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev or light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira.
On a four-fight streak, Nassourdine Imavov is also among options for du Plessis, especially after the striker knocked out Israel Adesanya to begin the month of February.
Usman On Du Plessis vs. Imavov
While many are quick to look to Chimaev, a former foe of his, Kamaru Usman believes Imavov is more than capable of pulling off the upset against du Plessis.
"A guy like Nassourdine Imavov, the way that he fought Sean Strickland last night, I don't like that fight for DDP," Usman said on the Pound 4 Pound Podcast. "I don't like it really.
"We saw how the standup was with Israel. When you primarily just stand up with Imavov, man, he might be the sharper guy besides Israel Adesanya right now with the striking in that division. Sharp hands... I would have to go also with Brendan Allen's got really, really good hands."
Discussing Dricus du Plessis' next opponent, Usman says he'd like to see him fight a grappler in Chimaev, then Imavov before challenging Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title.
Weili Zhang gets golden ticket from UFC CEO Dana White: 'I’ll probably say yes'
Nassourdine Imavov has an 8-2-1 run in the UFC, his only losses in that time to Sean Strickland and Phil Hawes by decision. "The Sniper" has taken out Adesanya, Jared Cannonier, and Edmen Shahbayzan with strikes.
Meanwhile, du Plessis is putting on a much more wild run, with victories over Strickland, Adesanya, and Robert Whittaker. Du Plessis has yet to beaten in the UFC, nobody being able to get a read on his weird, wacky, but effective fighting style.
