Nate Diaz mocks Dustin Poirier for not fighting Paddy Pimblett
It doesn’t seem like Nate Diaz is on board with Dustin Poirier’s plans for his retirement fight.
Poirier Waiting On Final UFC Opponent
A former interim lightweight champion and one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster, Poirier has fought for undisputed UFC gold on three occasions and been submitted all three times.
Joe Rogan says best heavyweight in MMA history didn’t fight in the UFC
“The Diamond” most recently challenged reigning lightweight king Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in a main event that earned both men Fight of the Night honors, and immediately following that bout Poirier indicated that he wasn’t sure if he was going to continue fighting.
The 36-year-old later walked back those comments and promised fans that he had one fight left in him, and just recently Poirier teased that he might even get a long-desired UFC sendoff in his home state of Louisiana.
Diaz Calls Out Poirier For Paddy Pimblett Dismissal
The lightweight made headlines when he shot down the idea of a matchup with #12-ranked lightweight Paddy Pimblett in favor of a “legends only” fight, and that comment apparently drew the attention of former UFC star Diaz.
Stipe Miocic snubs UFC Champ Jon Jones with pick for current best heavyweight
“Fight Paddy p***y. He better than you”
Diaz and Poirier have exchanged words before and even looked close to fighting at various points when they were both still on the UFC roster, but Diaz famously exited the promotion after defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 and has most recently competed in boxing matches against Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal.
Pimblett certainly doesn’t fit the “legend” moniker that Poirier desires for his last matchup, but “The Baddy” is undefeated since joining the UFC in 2021 and has grown into a minor star for the promotion thanks to his unique personality and in-cage success.
Joe Rogan suggests ‘crazy’ twist for upcoming UFC lightweight, featherweight title bouts
Diaz’s criticism of Poirier will almost certainly get some fans talking about the possibility of the Stockton-native returning to the UFC for the latter fighter’s retirement bout, but for now it remains unclear who will be standing across from “The Diamond” when he enters the Octagon for the final time.
More UFC & MMA News
• Alex Pereira offers Israel Adesanya a special opportunity, “Let’s make this partnership happen”
• Throat injury forces UFC 312 fighter into emergency hospital visit
• UFC CEO Dana White makes $1.1 million in minutes with outrageous strategy
• Tatiana Suarez reacts to first loss against Zhang Weili at UFC 312
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.