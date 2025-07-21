Amateur MMA fighter doesn't even celebrate after stunning one-shot KO
Sometimes in MMA, a finish can be so smooth that the winning fighter doesn’t even feel the need to celebrate it.
It was a busy couple days for combat sports last weekend, with everything from high-profile boxing matches to the PFL’s debut event in Africa and a UFC 318 card in New Orleans that saw Dustin Poirier step into the Octagon for the final time.
Results like Max Holloway’s win over Poirier at UFC 318 and Oleksandr Usyk’s knockout against Daniel Dubois understandably dominated the attention of fans, but there was also plenty of lower-profile combat sports action taking place around the globe during the weekend.
Gerardo Correa Scores Walk-Off KO In Mexico
Last Friday’s regional MMA calendar was highlighted by offerings from Cage Fury FC and Fury FC in addition to a number of other events, and on Saturday night Jaraji Fighting League 53 also went down in Mexico.
Taking place at the Cortijo Miguel Ortas in Atizapan de Zaragoza, Estado de Mexico, JFL 53 opened with an amateur Muay Thai bout and featured an additional nine amateur MMA fights before the card closed out with three professional MMA matchups.
The amateur portion of JFL 53 featured three finishes via submission, but it was undefeated middleweight Gerardo Correa that scored arguably the biggest highlight of the night when he took on Carlos Landeros. Both men entered the night having won their amateur debuts, with Landeros collecting a first-round finish in June of last year while Correa earned a unanimous decision at JFL Fight Night 18 in April.
Correa took his countryman beyond the opening round for the first time when the pair met at JFL 53, but just 13 seconds into the second frame the 24-year-old floored Landeros with a clean head kick (clip courtesy of @Barrelelapierna).
“Murcielago” ended up flat on his back after absorbing the fight-ending blow, and Correa showed zero desire to dive in with any follow-up ground and pound before he calmly walked around the edge of the cage to kneel down in front of his corner.
