UFC fan favorite aims to end losing skid against towering KO artist at UFC 325

Tai Tuivasa and Tallison Teixeira have reportedly agreed to meet at UFC 325 in a clash between hard-hitting heavyweights.

The UFC’s new era with Paramount will officially kick off with UFC 324 on January 24 in Las Vegas, NV, and the following week the promotion returns to Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia for UFC 325.

The card is headlined by a rematch between UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes, and Laerte Viana reports that Tuivasa and Teixeira have also verbally agreed to square off at the event.

Tai Tuivasa's Last UFC Win Came In 2022

Still ranked as the UFC’s #12 heavyweight contender, Tuivasa hasn’t competed since he dropped a split decision to Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 305 last year.

The fight with Rozenstruik marked the first time Tuivasa had seen the judges’ scorecards since a 2019 loss to Blagoy Ivanov, which came during the first losing skid of his career after he joined the UFC with an undefeated record in 2017 and collected three wins.

Tai Tuivasa during his fight with Alexander Volkov (not pictured) in UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. | Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images

“Bam Bam” rebounded from his first losing streak by stopping five-straight opponents, but after falling short against Rozenstruik the fan favorite has now dropped five fights in a row and was finished in his first four outings during that run.

Tallison Teixeira Aims To Rebound From First Career Loss

The Australian fans will undoubtedly be hoping to see Tuivasa score a big knockout and celebrate with a signature “shoey” at UFC 325, but the 32-year-old could be in serious danger of suffering a sixth-straight loss when he meets the #15-ranked Teixiera.

Still just 25 years old, Teixeira earned a UFC contract and brought his professional MMA record to 7-0 when he stopped Arthur Lopes in the first round on Dana White’s Contender Series last year. The Brazilian needed just 35 seconds to finish Justin Tafa in his promotional debut at UFC 312, but he was stopped in the same amount of time when he was given a massive step up in competition against Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Nashville.

Derrick Lewis (red gloves) fights Tallison Teixeira (blue gloves) in a heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Though Tuivasa vs. Teixeira isn’t officially signed yet, news of the matchup came on the same day where Marcel Dorff reported that UFC 325 will also feature a middleweight clash between Cam Rowston and Cody Brundage.

UFC 325 Fight Card

• Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2 – For the UFC Featherweight Championship



• Cam Rowston vs. Cody Brundage



• Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira*

*Verbally agreed upon

