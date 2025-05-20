MMA Knockout

Ex-UFC title challenger inks multi-fight deal with the PFL

Get ready to see "The Motown Phenom" in the PFL SmartCage.

Drew Beaupre

(Zuffa LLC)

The PFL has reportedly bolstered its roster by signing a veteran fighter that previously challenged for lightweight gold in the UFC.

The two MMA promotions have been at the forefront of combat sports headlines following UFC Vegas 106 after it was announced that former Bellator Bantamweight Championship Patchy Mix has officially signed with the UFC and will make his debut against Mario Bautista at UFC 316.

Mix joins the likes of Patricio Pitbull and Aaron Pico as former Bellator stars that chose to make the jump to the UFC after Bellator MMA was purchased by the PFL, and now a former UFC title challenger has decided to test himself in the SmartCage for the next chapter of his combat sports career.

READ MORE: Mike Perry’s new fight league books ex-UFC heavyweight as headliner

Patchy Mix recently left the PFL to sign with the UFC.
Patchy Mix recently left the PFL to sign with the UFC. / Jose Peñuela / Bellator Europe 2

Kevin Lee Signs With The PFL

According to the report from Damon Martin, former interim UFC lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee has officially signed on with the PFL.

A veteran of nearly 30 pro fights, Lee first joined the UFC in 2014 as an undefeated prospect and lost his debut to Al Iaquinta before winning his next four fights.

Kevin Lee fighting Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 216.
Kevin Lee fighting Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 216. / (Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports)

Following a loss to Leonardo Santos, the 32-year-old won his next five bouts to earn a shot at the interim lightweight title against Tony Ferguson at UFC 216, where “The Motown Phenom” lost via triangle choke in the third round.

READ MORE: Derrick Lewis returns to fight undefeated 6'7" knockout monster

Post-Title Shot Run & Brief UFC Return

Lee proceeded to go 2-4 across his next six UFC fights before he moved on to Eagle FC and took a unanimous decision over UFC Hall of Famer Diego Sanchez in 2022.

The Michigan-native made a quick return to the UFC the following year for a matchup with Rinat Fakhretdinov, but Fakhretdinov won via guillotine choke in just 55 seconds and Lee once again exited the UFC.

Rinat Fakhretdinov and Kevin Lee.
Rinat Fakhretdinov and Kevin Lee. / (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

READ MORE: UFC pressured to act by top star as Jon Jones remains inactive

"The Motown Phenom" stepped into the cage once last year to submit Thiago Oliveira in the first round at Lights Out Championship 17, and after signing with the PFL it remains to be seen if the 32-year-old will continue fighting at welterweight or plans to return to the lightweight division for the first time since 2020.

More MMA Knockout News

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News