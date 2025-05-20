Ex-UFC title challenger inks multi-fight deal with the PFL
The PFL has reportedly bolstered its roster by signing a veteran fighter that previously challenged for lightweight gold in the UFC.
The two MMA promotions have been at the forefront of combat sports headlines following UFC Vegas 106 after it was announced that former Bellator Bantamweight Championship Patchy Mix has officially signed with the UFC and will make his debut against Mario Bautista at UFC 316.
Mix joins the likes of Patricio Pitbull and Aaron Pico as former Bellator stars that chose to make the jump to the UFC after Bellator MMA was purchased by the PFL, and now a former UFC title challenger has decided to test himself in the SmartCage for the next chapter of his combat sports career.
Kevin Lee Signs With The PFL
According to the report from Damon Martin, former interim UFC lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee has officially signed on with the PFL.
A veteran of nearly 30 pro fights, Lee first joined the UFC in 2014 as an undefeated prospect and lost his debut to Al Iaquinta before winning his next four fights.
Following a loss to Leonardo Santos, the 32-year-old won his next five bouts to earn a shot at the interim lightweight title against Tony Ferguson at UFC 216, where “The Motown Phenom” lost via triangle choke in the third round.
Post-Title Shot Run & Brief UFC Return
Lee proceeded to go 2-4 across his next six UFC fights before he moved on to Eagle FC and took a unanimous decision over UFC Hall of Famer Diego Sanchez in 2022.
The Michigan-native made a quick return to the UFC the following year for a matchup with Rinat Fakhretdinov, but Fakhretdinov won via guillotine choke in just 55 seconds and Lee once again exited the UFC.
"The Motown Phenom" stepped into the cage once last year to submit Thiago Oliveira in the first round at Lights Out Championship 17, and after signing with the PFL it remains to be seen if the 32-year-old will continue fighting at welterweight or plans to return to the lightweight division for the first time since 2020.
