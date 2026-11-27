It didn’t take long for Josh Hokit to get a high-profile fight offer after suggesting he might move down to the UFC light heavyweight division.

Still only five fights into his UFC career, Hokit has managed to establish himself as an unexpected heavyweight star thanks to both his polarizing work on the microphone and the success that he’s found inside the Octagon.

Following an unbeaten start to his professional MMA career and UFC run, the 29-year-old suffered his first setback at UFC 334 when he dropped a unanimous decision to UFC Heavyweight Champion Ciryl Gane.

Josh Hokit Teases Potential Move to UFC Light Heavyweight Division

Although Hokit and some of his more dedicated fans have argued that he should have gotten his hand raised at UFC 334, “The Incredible Hok” was outstruck in all five rounds of a fight where he admittedly did get to show off his signature toughness while constantly walking forward on Gane.

Ciryl Gane (red gloves) fights Josh Hokit (blue gloves) in a heavyweight title bout during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hokit has already called for an immediate rematch following his failed heavyweight title bid, but this week he also suggested he might be willing to move down to light heavyweight following the results of last Saturday’s UFC Qatar card.

I need to save this bum division as well.. If you need a guy, you know who to call @ufc https://t.co/nKsBe3EZfn — The Incredible Hok (@Josh_HokitUFC) November 26, 2026

“I need to save this bum division as well.. If you need a guy, you know who to call [UFC]”

UFC Qatar closed out when former light heavyweight titleholder Jiří Procházka was knocked out in the second round by Navajo Stirling, who is now firmly in the title mix at 205 lbs. but is also teammates with the division’s reigning titleholder Carlos Ulberg.

Navajo Stirling Offers to Fight Josh Hokit After Huge UFC Qatar Win

Ulberg is currently still sidelined from a knee injury sustained during his title-wining performance against Procházka at UFC 327, and Stirling has come under fire following UFC Qatar for his apparent refusal to fight his teammate.

Navajo Stirling gets ready to fight Jan Błachowicz (not shown) during UFC Fight Night at Belgrade Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hokit’s suggestion that he might move down and “save” the light heavyweight division apparently caught the attention of Stirling, who extended an offer to welcome Hokit to the weight class and even went so far as to tag UFC CEO Dana White.

Book it then 🙋‍♂️ @ufc @danawhite — N A V A J O (@navajostirling) November 26, 2026

“Book it then [UFC] [Dana White]”

Does Navajo Stirling vs. Josh Hokit Make Sense for the UFC?

As unexpected of a matchup as it might be, a fight between Stirling and Hokit might help keep both men occupied while the heavyweight and light heavyweight title pictures are sorted out.

Carlos Ulberg (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s still no concrete answer on when Ulberg will be able to return to action and defend his belt, but if “Black Jag” won’t fight Stirling then a matchup with former titleholder Magomed Ankalaev could be a possibility for his first title defense.

Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) prepares to fight Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Tom Aspinall will presumably get the next heavyweight title shot whenever he’s finally healthy enough to return and rematch Gane, but the upcoming UFC 335 co-main event between Alex Pereira and Sergei Pavlovich could also provide a heavyweight title challenger if Aspinall’s return is delayed any further.