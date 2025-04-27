UFC Kansas City crowd boos main card fighters before starting "Tomahawk Chop"
The UFC Kansas City crowd wasn't exactly thrilled by the middleweight bout between Michel Pereira and Abus Magomedov.
Pereira put together eight-straight wins between welterweight and middleweight following a 1-2 start to his UFC career, but the Brazilian's winning run was halted by Anthony Hernandez when the pair headlined a UFC Fight Night card last October.
Magomedov's own UFC career also started at 1-2 with losses to Sean Strickland and Caio Borralho in 2023, however the 34-year-old built some momentum the following year with back-to-back wins before being booked to fight Pereira.
Magomedov Bests Pereira In Lackluster Fight
Fighting as part of the main card for UFC Kansas City, Pereira and Magomedov were given a tough act to follow after Randy Brown scored a Knockout of the Year contender against Nicolas Dalby in the night's previous fight.
The two men were respectful of each other's finishing abilities in the early going, and after trading some big shots Magomedov forced Pereira to the fence halfway through the opening round and managed to jump on the Brazilian's back.
Pereira managed to escape the position but still found himself on the back foot when the two men returned to the center of the cage, and when the first round ended "Demolidor" found himself significantly behind in the overall striking stats.
Magomedov was the aggressor once again to start the second frame, and while Pereira was able to fend off further grappling attempts he still failed to mount any significant offense of his own after two full rounds of action.
Boos rained down from the crowd at the beginning of the final round, and the fans even broke out into the Kansas City Chiefs' "Tomahawk Chop" at one stage before the two visibly fatigued middleweights made it to the final bell and Magomedov won a unanimous decision.
