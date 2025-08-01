MMA Knockout

UFC Fight Night full picks & predictions for Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun Sung Park

Check out predictions for every fight on this Saturday's UFC card.

Drew Beaupre

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The UFC returns to the Las Vegas this weekend for another UFC Fight Night event, MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 12 bouts on the card.

The event was supposed to be headlined by top-ranked flyweight contenders Tatsuro Taira and Amir Albazi. After Albazi withdrew just before the start of fight week, Hyun Sung Park will now step in to put his undefeated record on the line against Taira.

The night’s co-main event is a lightweight contest between Chris Duncan and Mateusz Rebecki. “The Problem” comes into the night after upsetting Jordan Vucenic and Bolaji Oki with guillotine chokes in back-to-back fights, while Rebecki is coming off a split decision win over Myktybek Orolbai at UFC 308.

Hyung Sung Park fighting Seung Guk Choi during a UFC Fight Night event.
Hyung Sung Park fighting Seung Guk Choi during a UFC Fight Night event. / (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

UFC Vegas 108 Main Card Predictions

Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun Sung Park

Tatsuro Taira (red gloves) fights Edgar Chairez (blue gloves) during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena.
Tatsuro Taira (red gloves) fights Edgar Chairez (blue gloves) during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Losing Amir Albazi was a massive blow to this card given that there’s only a couple of ranked fighters competing, but getting Park to step up on short notice at least maintains some intrigue in the main event. An upset would put the South Korean right into the flyweight title mix, but I have to pick Taira to bounce back from his first professional loss.

(Pick: Taira)

READ MORE: Retired UFC legend Dustin Poirier teases plans for post-fighting career

Chris Duncan vs. Mateusz Rebecki

Mateusz Rebecki (red gloves) reacts after beating Roosevelt Roberts (blue gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden.
Mateusz Rebecki (red gloves) reacts after beating Roosevelt Roberts (blue gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Duncan enters this fight with quite a bit of momentum after scoring back-to-back upsets via guillotine choke, but unfortunately for the Scotsman I think that winning run and streak of upsets will end here against Rebecki.

(Pick: Rebecki)

Esteban Ribovics vs. Elves Brener

Daniel Zellhuber fights Esteban Ribovics during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at The Sphere.
Daniel Zellhuber fights Esteban Ribovics during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at The Sphere. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Brener has been given some difficult matches for his last few UFC outings, and I think Ribovics may be eager to return to his finishing ways at UFC Vegas 108 after his last two bouts were both decided by split decisions.

(Pick: Ribovics)

Karol Rosa vs. Nora Cornolle

Nora Cornolle (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Hailey Cowan (not pictured) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center.
Nora Cornolle (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Hailey Cowan (not pictured) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Rosa should be due for a victory here given that she’s consistently alternated wins and losses after initially starting her UFC career by winning four-straight fights, but I think Cornolle will change that trend and hand the Brazilian her second loss in a row.

(Pick: Cornolle)

Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski

Neil Magny (red glove) fights Mike Malott (blue gloves) during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena.
Neil Magny (red glove) fights Mike Malott (blue gloves) during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Zaleski still has enough power to end this fight if Magny’s chin has been compromised by his last two losses, but if “Haitian Sensation” hasn’t lost his durability then he should be able to keep the Brazilian at range and earn his first win in well over a year.

(Pick: Magny)

Danny Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos

Kevin Vallejos punches Cam Teague in a featherweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series.
Kevin Vallejos punches Cam Teague in a featherweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series. / (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Vallejos’ exciting fighting style was on full display in his debut win over Seung Woo Choi in March, and unless Silva can find a way to slow down the Argentinian and keep him at range then he might be in for a tough night of work.

(Pick: Vallejos)

READ MORE: UFC signs world champion with undefeated MMA record for Rio Fight Night

UFC Vegas 108 Preliminary Card Predictions

Nick Klein vs. Andrey Pulyaev

Christian Leroy Duncan (red gloves) fights against Andrey Pulyaev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena.
Christian Leroy Duncan (red gloves) fights against Andrey Pulyaev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. / Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

This matchup has pretty clearly been put together with the hope that it produces a finish, and I’m siding with Pulyaev to secure his first UFC victory.

(Pick: Pulyaev)

Rinya Nakamura vs. Nathan Fletcher

Rinya Nakamura (red gloves) fights Muin Gafurov (blue gloves) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome.
Rinya Nakamura (red gloves) fights Muin Gafurov (blue gloves) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This could end up being quite a tough matchup for Nakamura as he looks to rebound from his first loss, but as long as “Hybrid” is able to consistently hit his takedowns then he should return to the win column against Fletcher.

(Pick: Nakamura)

Rodolfo Viera vs. Tresean Gore

Tresean Gore (red gloves) fights against Marco Tulio (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center.
Tresean Gore (red gloves) fights against Marco Tulio (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Gore is going to have a tough go of things if this fight ends up on the mat, but I think “Mr. Vicious” will be able to stifle Viera’s takedown attempts and get the better of the striking exchanges when the pair meet in Las Vegas.

(Pick: Gore)

Felipe Bunes vs. Rafael Estevam

Rafael Estevam during his fight with Charles Johnson.
Rafael Estevam during his fight with Charles Johnson. / (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Estevam has made a strong impression on fans already through his two UFC appearances. Even though he’s stepping in here to replace fellow undefeated prospect Andre Lima, the 28-year-old should be able to keep things rolling against Bunes.

(Pick: Estevam)

Piera Rodriguez vs. Ketlen Souza

Yazmin Jauregui of Mexico (red gloves) fights Ketlen Souza of Brazil (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306.
Yazmin Jauregui of Mexico (red gloves) fights Ketlen Souza of Brazil (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at The Sphere. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

This is one of the more well-matched fights at UFC Vegas 108, and I’m going to slightly lean with Souza to pull off the upset and rebound from her split decision loss to Angela Hill.

(Pick: Souza)

READ MORE: UFC shockingly doesn't re-sign ranked heavyweight fighter after upset win

Austin Bashi vs. John Yannis

Austin Bashi during his UFC debut against Christian Rodriguez.
Austin Bashi during his UFC debut against Christian Rodriguez. / (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

This would already be a tough UFC debut for Yannis even if it wasn’t coming on short notice. Lined as a sizeable pre-fight favorite, fans will expect Bashi to put in a dominant showing here after being upset in his UFC debut in January.

(Pick: Bashi)

MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Vegas 108 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage tomorrow for live results and highlights on fight night.

More MMA Knockout News

French fighter gets chance at UFC Paris redemption against viral KO artist

Teddy Atlas names UFC's best boxer and praises Alex Pereira’s 'beautiful' left hook

'Needs to be stopped' Doctor speaks out against Dana White's Power Slap

Dominick Reyes reflects on Jon Jones fight and what the judges missed

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News