UFC Fight Night full picks & predictions for Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun Sung Park
The UFC returns to the Las Vegas this weekend for another UFC Fight Night event, MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 12 bouts on the card.
The event was supposed to be headlined by top-ranked flyweight contenders Tatsuro Taira and Amir Albazi. After Albazi withdrew just before the start of fight week, Hyun Sung Park will now step in to put his undefeated record on the line against Taira.
The night’s co-main event is a lightweight contest between Chris Duncan and Mateusz Rebecki. “The Problem” comes into the night after upsetting Jordan Vucenic and Bolaji Oki with guillotine chokes in back-to-back fights, while Rebecki is coming off a split decision win over Myktybek Orolbai at UFC 308.
UFC Vegas 108 Main Card Predictions
Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun Sung Park
Losing Amir Albazi was a massive blow to this card given that there’s only a couple of ranked fighters competing, but getting Park to step up on short notice at least maintains some intrigue in the main event. An upset would put the South Korean right into the flyweight title mix, but I have to pick Taira to bounce back from his first professional loss.
(Pick: Taira)
READ MORE: Retired UFC legend Dustin Poirier teases plans for post-fighting career
Chris Duncan vs. Mateusz Rebecki
Duncan enters this fight with quite a bit of momentum after scoring back-to-back upsets via guillotine choke, but unfortunately for the Scotsman I think that winning run and streak of upsets will end here against Rebecki.
(Pick: Rebecki)
Esteban Ribovics vs. Elves Brener
Brener has been given some difficult matches for his last few UFC outings, and I think Ribovics may be eager to return to his finishing ways at UFC Vegas 108 after his last two bouts were both decided by split decisions.
(Pick: Ribovics)
Karol Rosa vs. Nora Cornolle
Rosa should be due for a victory here given that she’s consistently alternated wins and losses after initially starting her UFC career by winning four-straight fights, but I think Cornolle will change that trend and hand the Brazilian her second loss in a row.
(Pick: Cornolle)
Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski
Zaleski still has enough power to end this fight if Magny’s chin has been compromised by his last two losses, but if “Haitian Sensation” hasn’t lost his durability then he should be able to keep the Brazilian at range and earn his first win in well over a year.
(Pick: Magny)
Danny Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos
Vallejos’ exciting fighting style was on full display in his debut win over Seung Woo Choi in March, and unless Silva can find a way to slow down the Argentinian and keep him at range then he might be in for a tough night of work.
(Pick: Vallejos)
READ MORE: UFC signs world champion with undefeated MMA record for Rio Fight Night
UFC Vegas 108 Preliminary Card Predictions
Nick Klein vs. Andrey Pulyaev
This matchup has pretty clearly been put together with the hope that it produces a finish, and I’m siding with Pulyaev to secure his first UFC victory.
(Pick: Pulyaev)
Rinya Nakamura vs. Nathan Fletcher
This could end up being quite a tough matchup for Nakamura as he looks to rebound from his first loss, but as long as “Hybrid” is able to consistently hit his takedowns then he should return to the win column against Fletcher.
(Pick: Nakamura)
Rodolfo Viera vs. Tresean Gore
Gore is going to have a tough go of things if this fight ends up on the mat, but I think “Mr. Vicious” will be able to stifle Viera’s takedown attempts and get the better of the striking exchanges when the pair meet in Las Vegas.
(Pick: Gore)
Felipe Bunes vs. Rafael Estevam
Estevam has made a strong impression on fans already through his two UFC appearances. Even though he’s stepping in here to replace fellow undefeated prospect Andre Lima, the 28-year-old should be able to keep things rolling against Bunes.
(Pick: Estevam)
Piera Rodriguez vs. Ketlen Souza
This is one of the more well-matched fights at UFC Vegas 108, and I’m going to slightly lean with Souza to pull off the upset and rebound from her split decision loss to Angela Hill.
(Pick: Souza)
READ MORE: UFC shockingly doesn't re-sign ranked heavyweight fighter after upset win
Austin Bashi vs. John Yannis
This would already be a tough UFC debut for Yannis even if it wasn’t coming on short notice. Lined as a sizeable pre-fight favorite, fans will expect Bashi to put in a dominant showing here after being upset in his UFC debut in January.
(Pick: Bashi)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Vegas 108 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage tomorrow for live results and highlights on fight night.
More MMA Knockout News
• French fighter gets chance at UFC Paris redemption against viral KO artist
• Teddy Atlas names UFC's best boxer and praises Alex Pereira’s 'beautiful' left hook
• 'Needs to be stopped' Doctor speaks out against Dana White's Power Slap
• Dominick Reyes reflects on Jon Jones fight and what the judges missed
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.