UFC Lawsuit: Ex-Champs Back $375M Deal, Reveal Brain Damage & Money Woes
More ex-UFC champions have declared their support for the new $375 million Le vs. Zuffa UFC lawsuit settlement.
Fighters are filing declarations supporting the settlement, arguing that the payout's short-term gain outweighs waiting for the trial to earn more or lose the case. CTE, traumatic brain injury, and money issues are among the justifications in the declarations.
On October 9, we saw statements from Wanderlei Silva and Shane Carwin, and now, many former and current UFC fighters have filed their declarations. This includes statements from ex-heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum and ex-light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida. (Courtesy of John S. Nash on X)
Fabricio Werdum Facing Life-Threatening Health Conditions Post-UFC
In Werdum's declaration, he discusses experiencing symptoms of CTE, brain lesions and scarring, and a cyst in his brain post-UFC. Werdum fought eight times during the Le Class Period.
"I have many lesions and scarring on my brain, and I have a cyst that is located centrally within my brain making surgery thus far impossible," Werdum's statement read. "I monitor this cyst with biannual exams to determine if it is growing."
Werdum retired from the UFC in 2020 and fought twice more: Once in the PFL and again in Bareknuckle MMA.
Lyoto Machida's Declaration: 'This Money Would Provide Some Measure of Justice'
Machida didn't divulge any health concerns, but he discussed the money as a 'measure of justice' that would support his retirement from MMA, family, and teaching career.
"After a professional career spanning nearly twenty years, this money would provide some measure of justice and provide investment funds for my retirement," Werdum's statement read. "These funds will also enable me to further develop my children's careers in martial arts and allow me to teach Shotokan Karate and the philosophy of martial arts to students and instructors."
Machida had 11 fights during the Le Class Period.
More Declarations From Former & Current UFC Fighters
A plethora of fighters filed their declarations on October 10, including:
- Rani Yahya
- Thiago Alves
- Gleison Tibau
- Brandon Vera
- Yair Rodriguez
- Roger Gracie
- Matt Mittrione
- Jeremy Kennedy
Excerpts from the declarations include:
"Since leaving the UFC, I have really struggled financially and have often lived in gyms sleeping on the floor. I would use this money to purchase a home which I desperately need."- Marco Polo Reyes (16-9-0, 4-4 UFC)
"When I found out about the settlement and the potential funds I would receive, I cried. ... Funds from this settlement would enable me to move home to Brazil to care for my elderly parents.- Juliana Lima (10-7-0, 3-4 UFC)
"Currently, I teach 12-14 hours a day, 7 days a week in the United States, and am living paycheck-to-paycheck. I have not been able to save enough to return home."
"I left the UFC with less money than I did when I signed with the UFC as a world champion. ... Following my last fight in the UFC which I was pressured to take on short notice or face sitting out for an extended period of time, I suffered a mini stroke after several pokes to my left eye."- Jessica Aguilar (20-10-0, 1-4 UFC)
"The funds received from this settlement will allow me to address health care issues that I have deferred due to the expense and not having health insurance."
"Unfortunately, due to the toll this career takes on your body and the scars and injuries fighters are left with, it is very difficult to transition into normal careers."- Bethe Correia (11-6-1, 5-6-1 UFC)
It remains yet to be seen whether the fighter declarations will have a meaningful effect on the settlement.
