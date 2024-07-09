UFC: Michael Chandler Targets Nate Diaz Fight While Conor McGregor "Sits on a Yacht"
Top UFC lightweight Michael Chandler appears to have some doubts about whether or not Conor McGregor will fight in the Octagon again.
Conor McGregor Wins Disgustingly Massive Bet On Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal
Chandler Proposes Nate Diaz Matchup
Following their roles as opposing coaches on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, Chandler was supposed to welcome McGregor back to the cage in the main event of UFC 303 before “The Notorious” withdrew with a toe injury just weeks before the card was set to take place in Las Vegas.
There’s been no concrete update on when the UFC plans to reschedule the highly-anticipated matchup, but after remaining dedicated to the fight through countless setbacks and false starts even Chandler decided to propose an alternative option if McGregor isn’t ready to compete again.
Nate Diaz famously stepped in to face McGregor at UFC 196 and submitted the Irishman in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, and after “The Notorious” got revenge in their rematch fans have wondered whether or not the two men will ever compete in a trilogy bout.
Will McGregor Fight Again?
It’s difficult to gauge how serious Chandler’s proposal of a Diaz fight is considering the latter fighter is no longer under contract with the UFC and recently competed in his second pro boxing bout against Jorge Masvidal, but one thing that does seem clear is that “Iron” is growing frustrated by how long he’s been waiting to fight McGregor.
“The Notorious” did apologize to fans following his withdrawal from UFC 303 and expressed considerable frustration at having his comeback fight derailed, but as of late the former two-division UFC champion has remained largely silent on the status of his toe and when he’ll be ready to meet Chandler in the Octagon.
UFC News: Michael Chandler Catches Stray from Ex-Champ Amid Conor McGregor Wait
Read More MMA & WWE News
• Rhea Ripley Undergoes Massive Change Following WWE Monday Night Raw Return
• Discover Tenshin Nasukawa: The Best Fighter You've Never Heard Of
• UFC 305 News: Top Heavyweight Lights Up Fans for "Telling Me How to Fight"
• UFC News: Kickboxing Rival Targets Alex Pereira for MMA Grudge Match: 'I Have Beaten Him Before'
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.