UFC's Paddy Pimblett shares interesting stance on Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria
UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett has dismissed the notion that a superfight between UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria and UFC Lightweight Champion Ialam Makhachev is in the works for later this year.
Pimblett Weighs-In On Makhachev vs. Topuria Rumors
Pimblett was a guest on the "Blood Red" podcast, where he discussed various topics, including what to look forward to in the UFC immediately.
One of the things not to expect (if Pimblett had authority) is a fight between the two champions for one specific reason – title defenses tied to the two.
“I can’t see Ilia fighting Islam,” Pimblett said. "He’s only defended the belt once. Normally you need to defend the belt like three times, and he’s not that big of a star to jump. He’s not [Conor] McGregor to just jump right up and fight for the other belt."
Topuria vs. Volkanovski Rematch?
Pimblett said he has an idea as to which fight may headline the UFC's April pay-per-view, which could factor or not factor into the would-be fight.
“So I can’t personally see that happening, but we’ll see what happens," Pimblett added. "I heard Ilia’s headlining the UFC 314 event against [Alexander Volkanovski], but you don’t know anything until it’s finalized with the UFC. I have been told this and that the last few weeks, last few months, but we’ll just see what happens.”
Pimblett, undefeated in the UFC, has not fought since last July against King Green and does not currently have a fight booked. Either way, it's clear that a fight between Makhachev and Topuria doesn't excite the U.K native based on merit alone.
Nevertheless, the promotion has some decisions to make regarding its champions and immediate futures. It is fresh off UFC 312 this past Saturday, and is back at the APEX for a Fight Night offering before the month gets travel-hectic with stops in Mexico City and Seattle, WA.
