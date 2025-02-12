MMA Knockout

UFC's Paddy Pimblett shares interesting stance on Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria

Could "Paddy The Baddy" be onto something about the 145 and 155-pound title pictures?

Zain Bando

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett has dismissed the notion that a superfight between UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria and UFC Lightweight Champion Ialam Makhachev is in the works for later this year.

Pimblett Weighs-In On Makhachev vs. Topuria Rumors

Pimblett was a guest on the "Blood Red" podcast, where he discussed various topics, including what to look forward to in the UFC immediately.

Nate Diaz mocks Dustin Poirier for not fighting Paddy Pimblett

One of the things not to expect (if Pimblett had authority) is a fight between the two champions for one specific reason – title defenses tied to the two.

Islam Makhachev leaves the Octagon after defeating Renato Moicano during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome.
Islam Makhachev leaves the Octagon after defeating Renato Moicano during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“I can’t see Ilia fighting Islam,” Pimblett said. "He’s only defended the belt once. Normally you need to defend the belt like three times, and he’s not that big of a star to jump. He’s not [Conor] McGregor to just jump right up and fight for the other belt."

Topuria vs. Volkanovski Rematch?

Pimblett said he has an idea as to which fight may headline the UFC's April pay-per-view, which could factor or not factor into the would-be fight.

Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center.
Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“So I can’t personally see that happening, but we’ll see what happens," Pimblett added. "I heard Ilia’s headlining the UFC 314 event against [Alexander Volkanovski], but you don’t know anything until it’s finalized with the UFC. I have been told this and that the last few weeks, last few months, but we’ll just see what happens.”

Pimblett, undefeated in the UFC, has not fought since last July against King Green and does not currently have a fight booked. Either way, it's clear that a fight between Makhachev and Topuria doesn't excite the U.K native based on merit alone.

Paddy Pimblett reacts after defeating Tony Ferguson during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena.
Paddy Pimblett reacts after defeating Tony Ferguson during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

KSI names 5 UFC fighters who have turned down fighting him

Nevertheless, the promotion has some decisions to make regarding its champions and immediate futures. It is fresh off UFC 312 this past Saturday, and is back at the APEX for a Fight Night offering before the month gets travel-hectic with stops in Mexico City and Seattle, WA.

More UFC & MMA News

• Joe Rogan says best heavyweight in MMA history didn’t fight in the UFC

• Sean Strickland’s coach brutally honest on Dricus du Plessis fight: ‘Like he was sleepwalking'

• Best fights and fighters to watch at UFC Fight Night Cannonier vs. Rodrigues

• BKFC boss doubts PFL will co-promote Francis Ngannou vs. Ben Rothwell superfight

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News