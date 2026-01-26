David Ortiz Talks Baseball and Style Over His New Rum

Baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz seamlessly transitioned from playing to broadcasting with an unmatched level of smoothness. Ortiz's authenticity made him a natural on television, and he has now applied that same level of passion to a new business venture.

Last Spring, Ortiz launched his ultra-premium, 100% Dominican-made spirit, Ozama Rum. This past weekend, the fan favorite attended Sun Wine & Food Fest, hosting the festival's Toast with the Host experience. Kicks On SI spoke with "Big Papi" about his new venture, iconic footwear catalog, and unmatched personal style.

David Ortiz at the Mohegan Sun’s Sun Wine & Food Fest. | Mohegan Sun’s Sun Wine & Food Fest

How excited are you to host Sun Wine & Food Fest's "Toast With the Host" experience?

Well, you're not gonna really how excited I am. To be able to share Ozama with all the people out here is amazing. Just to look at their faces, how they just light up whenever they taste rum. It's amazing. This rum represents our country. Ozama is something that is very personal to me. And just to see people enjoying it, enjoying life, having fun. It's something that very well connect me with all of them.

You launched Ozama Rum in May 2025. What has the feedback been so far?

The feedback had been wonderful. You won't believe me, but people's faces when they taste this incredible rum, it just gives you the answer. Everywhere I go, people always ask me where to get it, where to find it. They asked me where it comes from, how we manufacture it, all kinds of stuff that people want to be familiar with. They always come to me and ask me those types of questions.

Ozama is sort of my Dominican heritage, and built from the ground up and around where I come from. Just being able to have people working for our company and have so many people working behind the scenes. And the name of Ozama came from a very important river, where we also are donating some of the profit, to this river, to get it cleaned, to get it back alive.

David Ortiz at the Mohegan Sun’s Sun Wine & Food Fest. | Mohegan Sun’s Sun Wine & Food Fest

Before the MLB season starts, who do you think will win the 2026 World Series?

Let me work my magic [pretends to read a crystal ball] - the Boston Red Sox. We getting prepared to just whoop everybody! Believe me, we have so much talent. I know the Dodgers are the team to be, because they have an incredible organization. The Yankees as well. You can let those guys wake up through the other season.

But I believe that the acquisitions that the Red Sox have been bringing into the ball club, the moves that they have been making, we are waiting for one more move. I don't know who they are planning having to play third base. But this thing is looking extremely good. We have so many young blood, with more experience.

Switching to footwear, what shoes are in your rotation in 2026?

Oh, man, if you walk into my closet, you will be surprised. The J's [Air Jordans] can never miss. You gotta be ready with your Jordans, you know that. Those are one of the most comfortable shoes that you can ever wear, and then you go to the Louis Vuitton, Dolce&Gabbana, what else I got in there? Man, I got a lot of shoes in there. I got all kinds of stuff, and that made me feel good and look good.

David Ortiz at the Mohegan Sun’s Sun Wine & Food Fest. | Mohegan Sun’s Sun Wine & Food Fest

You wore Nike, Reebok, and New Balance during your career. Which was your favorite cleat?

With New Balance and Reebok, I had a great connection. The guys who used to work with Reebok remember Reebok; they just got out of the market. I think I was the last player that they represented out there on the field. After that, I went to New Balance, and some of my colleagues from Reebok went to work with New Balance. So it was like it never happened, so I had a great relationship with those two brands.

Towards the end of my career, New Balance did so many wonderful things for me. They make my shoes so comfortable, whatever I want, you know? I was one of the players who paid a lot of fines, because back in my days, you only go 51% black and the other percent white.

But I'm a colorful guy, so I used to pay a lot of fines to MLB, because I used to wear red. I remember one time, I have a yellow Lambo, and I told her, I want my New Balance to look like my Lambo, but in my shoes. So they made it. All of a sudden, MLB was calling me. And now, you can see. That's the thing nowadays. I would use ahead of the time, I guess.

David Ortiz on the set of MLB on Fox. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Last question: Of the MLB on Fox co-hosts, who is the most fashionable?

Only me (laughs).

