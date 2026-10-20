10 Sneaker Stories You Missed This NBA Offseason

The 2026-27 NBA regular season tips off tonight with an incredible triple-header. From now through June, basketball fans can expect plenty of highlights, drama, and incredible sneakers. In fact, it will be a pivotal season for footwear.

Starting tonight, some players will debut with different brands, while others will kick off exciting partnerships. We've already published our preseason sneaker power rankings. But below are the ten biggest sneaker storylines from the offseason to get you caught up for the new season.

Stephen Curry's Massive Sneaker Deal

Stephen Curry signed with Li-Ning. | Curry Brand

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry dazzled fans with his sneaker free agency season last year. All the speculation finally ended on June 1, when Curry and Li-Ning announced a 10-year, signature sneaker deal.

Curry will continue to wear player-exclusive colorways of Li-Ning's shoes with Curry Brand logos. His first signature shoe with the Chinese company is expected in 2027.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Moves to Nike

The Nike SHAI 001. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander moved from Converse to Nike in July. It was a surprising move, which says more about Nike's future with Converse than Gilgeous-Alexander. Fans can expect Gilgeous-Alexander's sneaker line to continue, but with a Swoosh instead of a Star Chevron.

Victor Wembanyama's New Nike Contract

The Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Halloween' (Victor Wembanyama PE) colorway. | Nike

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama signed a long-term contract extension with Nike in July. The deal includes Wembanyama's first signature basketball shoe and a new logo.

Kevin Durant's Irritation With Nike

Kevin Durant got annoyed with Nike on social media. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant has been known to call out Nike on social media. That happened once again this month when Durant aired out his frustrations over the brand not making Nike KD football cleats.

Donovan Mitchell's Adidas Contract Extension

Donovan Mitchell signed a contract extension with adidas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Donovan Mitchell and adidas announced a multiyear contract extension on October 1. The announcement didn't state how many years, but it did say there would be at least two more signature sneakers for Mitchell (after the adidas DON Issue #8).

OG Anunoby's Signature Skechers Shoe

The Skechers SKX Nexus "NYC Blue" colorway. | Skechers

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby is getting a signature basketball shoe with Skechers. Anunoby elevated both the Knicks and the Southern California-based brand in the 2026 NBA Finals. Skechers wasted no time in announcing a new shoe for the fan favorite.

Zion Williamson Sneaker Free Agent?

Zion Williamson's Jordan Brand line is over. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last January, we learned that Jordan Brand had ended New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson's signature basketball shoe line. Williamson's contract reportedly expired later in 2026. Usually, NBA sneaker deals expire on October 1. We don't know if Williamson's contract has expired or been renewed, but another season of sneaker free agency would be entertaining.

Austin Reaves Starts Wearing Nike

Austin Reaves wears Nike Kobe sneakers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of contracts expiring in October, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves stopped wearing his signature Rigorer basketball shoes during the preseason. Reaves was asked about wearing Nike Kobe basketball shoes and gave a pretty vague answer.

Anthony Edwards Talks More Trash

The adidas Anthony Edwards 3 "Cold Blooded" colorway. | adidas

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards teamed up with adidas to launch his third signature shoe. Accompanying the adidas Anthony Edwards 3 is a comedy sketch show and more trash-talking commercials. One even got a response from Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James.

Ja Morant Brings Back High-Tops

The Nike Ja 4 High "Zombie" colorway. | Nike

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant has a new team and a new shoe (technically two). The Nike Ja 4 and the Ja 4 High. The high-top version launches in a Freddy Krueger-inspired colorway before Halloween.

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