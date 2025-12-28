Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Dec. 28
The Boston Celtics just keep on winning, and they’re favored on the road on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers, who are down a litany of players after losing to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.
Portland is just 12-19 this season, and it’s fallen to 7-7 against the spread at home ahead of Sunday’s clash.
Boston is down Jayson Tatum, but Jaylen Brown (one of my prop targets for Sunday) has stepped up in a big way, leading the C’s to a 19-11 start, including four straight wins.
Can Boston cover on the road as it looks to make a push for the No. 1 seed in the East?
Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds and my prediction for Sunday’s matchup.
Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Celtics -7.5 (-105)
- Trail Blazers +7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -250
- Trail Blazers: +205
Total
- 229.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Celtics vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 28
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): BlazerVision, NBC Sports Boston
- Celtics record: 19-11
- Trail Blazers record: 12-19
Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Chris Boucher – out
- Amari Williams – out
- Jayson Tatum – out
- Max Shulga – out
- Ron Harper Jr. – out
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Javonte Cooke – out
- Jerami Grant – out
- Scoot Henderson – out
- Damian Lillard – out
- Jrue Holiday – out
- Matisse Thybulle – out
- Blake Wesley – out
- Robert Williams III – out
Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jaylen Brown OVER 29.5 Points (-120)
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has scored 30 or more points in every game this month, and he should be in play to reach that total on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Portland is just 21st in the league in defensive rating, and it’s down several key rotation players in this matchup after losing at home to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.
Brown is averaging 29.4 points per game this season, and he’s taken a career-high 21.5 shots per game while sitting just behind SGA in field goals made per game (10.8) this season. The C’s star has also been efficient knocking down 50.2 percent of his field goal attempts and 36.9 percent of his 3s.
I’m buying him to clear this line against an underwhelming Portland defense on Sunday.
Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
While the Blazers have a great record against the spread as home underdogs (7-3) this season, I’m fading them against a red hot Celtics team.
Over their last 10 games, the C’s have the best net rating (+12.7) in the NBA, while Portland is just 22nd in net rating during that stretch (-5.6).
On top of that, Boston is now second in the NBA overall in offensive rating despite playing at the slowest pace in the league.
So, the Blazers (fifth in pace) are going to need to be a lot more efficient to hang around with Jaylen Brown and company.
Boston is 5-3 against the spread when favored on the road, and it’s playing its best basketball of the season. I’ll gladly take the C’s to win and cover on Sunday night.
Pick: Celtics -7.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
