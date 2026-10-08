First Look at Cooper Flagg's New Balance Logo

Tomorrow night, the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets will tip off their preseason in the NBA China Game. Mavericks forward and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year is capitalizing on the global platform with the help of New Balance.

Flagg unveiled his official logo at a New Balance event at the NBA China store in Macao. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the logo, which is sure to excite fans.

Cooper Flagg's New Balance Logo

Cooper Flagg's New Balance logo. | New Balance

"The logo design represents me. It connects to my name, but also to my roots, which is something that was really important to me," said Flagg in a press release.

"Where I'm from, there are a lot of trees, so you'll see the pine tree cutouts on the side as a reminder of staying true to who I am and where I grew up. I wanted to include hints of Maine while keeping the design clean and something that feels like me."

Flagg's logo incorporates his initials (CF) with a nod to his Maine roots. Overall, it's a sharp design and unlike much of the understated and minimalist branding that currently plagues sports.

Cooper Flagg's History With New Balance

Cooper Flagg's New Balance announcement photo. | New Balance

In August 2024, Flagg signed an NIL deal that converted into a sneaker contract with New Balance before his freshman season with the Duke Blue Devils. New Balance marked the move as "the intelligent choice."

As soon as Duke's season ended, New Balance shifted its marketing into overdrive for Flagg. The Boston-based brand dropped apparel collections for Flagg and promoted him as a future face of its basketball roster.

Cooper Flagg's Role With New Balance

The New Balance Hesi Low v2 X 'Cooper Flagg' colorway. | New Balance

After the Dallas Mavericks selected Flagg with the first overall selection of the 2025 NBA Draft, New Balance wasted no time marketing the rookie phenom.

The New Balance Hesi Low v2 X 'Cooper Flagg' was a player-exclusive colorway released to the public that sold out quickly online.

Once again, New Balance harkened back to Flagg's Maine roots. The shoe featured subtle green accents that echo the state's natural landscape and abundant greenery. Details throughout the silhouette nod to Maine's trees and lush nature, giving it a fresh, organic feel.

Cooper Flagg's Future With New Balance

Cooper Flagg in New Balance's "Quiet Noise" campaign. | New Balance

Flagg headlined multiple marketing campaigns for New Balance throughout and after his 2026 NBA Rookie of the Year campaign. He helped "Quiet the Noise" alongside other New Balance hoopers and introduced the 950 casual sneakers.

Now that Tyrese Maxey's first signature shoe has officially launched, Flagg is next in line for his own sneaker line. In the meantime, fans can expect more exciting developments from Flagg and New Balance.

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