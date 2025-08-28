Kareem Abdul-Jabbar x Bruce Lee: Adidas Sneakers Unite Legends
Basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar made a name for himself in the entertainment capital of the world. First with the UCLA Bruins and later the Los Angeles Lakers. It was only natural that the sports and cultural icon struck up a friendship with Bruce Lee.
The two friends even battled it out in an epic fight scene for the movie Game of Death. Abdul-Jabbar's signature sneaker line with adidas is still going strong, while Lee's estate has teamed up with various brands on limited-edition collaborations.
This week, adidas Originals unveiled the Jabbar Lo x Bruce Lee collection, a tribute to the legacy of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bruce Lee, bringing together two icons from the worlds of sport and cinema.
First introduced in the 1970s as the first signature basketball shoe from adidas, the Jabbar Lo makes its long-awaited return in a special edition, yellow colorway inspired by Abdul-Jabbar and Lee's iconic scene.
Crafted for fans of both icons, this limited edition features premium materials and elevated branding elements, including:
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Skyhook logo in Gold Foil.
- Bruce Lee's "kick" logo on the heel in gold foil alongside Bruce Lee's signature on the lateral heel.
- Custom insole artwork featuring stylized imagery of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bruce Lee.
To complement the footwear, the release includes a capsule collection of graphic t-shirts depicting Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bruce Lee's fight scene; a powerful symbol of their friendship. Each t-shirt retails for $40 and is designed to evoke a sense of cultural nostalgia, while paying tribute to the influence of both icons.
The adidas Jabbar Lo x Bruce Lee retails for $110 in adult sizes and will be available on August 30 at Shoe Palace, Extra Butter, and select adidas retailers, followed by a global launch with boutique partners in key cities on September 13.
Fans will also be able to shop the full collection at the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar x Bruce Lee pop-up in partnership with Shoe Palace.
The pop-up will be open for three days, August 29 from 12–5 p.m. (pre-sale), August 30 from 1–7 p.m., and concluding on August 30 from 12–7 p.m., located at 425 Gin Ling Way in Los Angeles.
This unique collaboration draws from both Jabbar and Lee's highly inspirational respective disciplines. Through the years, the two were able to generate a seamless connection with one another through a shared love of meaningful dialogues about life, the pursuit of physical and intellectual excellence.
