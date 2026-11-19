Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders played well in his first NFL start earlier this month. However, Sanders' overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints may not have been the biggest highlight of his day.

Before Sanders took the field, Nike launched a marketing blitz for the young quarterback. The well-coordinated campaign included a hype video, an official debut of his Nike Air DT Max '96 Low colorway, and matching cleats for the game.

Sanders does not have his own signature line, but is carrying the torch for his father, Deion Sanders. After almost a full year since pictures first appeared online, the Shedeur Sanders x Nike Air DT Max '96 Low "Particle Pink" colorway gets a limited release soon.

Release Information

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Shedeur Sanders makes the Nike Air DT Max ’96 Low his own with this P.E., featuring signature details. Coming soon. Only at @jdsportsus. pic.twitter.com/26sBLRrS98 — Nike Football (@usnikefootball) November 8, 2026

The Shedeur Sanders x Nike Air DT Max '96 Low "Particle Pink" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 20. Shoppers can buy the retro sneakers for $170 in adult sizes exclusively at JD Sports.

Currently, no official images have loaded onto the JD Sports website. However, the release is confirmed on the company's upcoming launch page, and the SKU code is "IZ5081-600."

Fans who miss the initial drop can find the kicks on resale platforms like StockX and GOAT. Plus, it's always possible that the sneakers will be released on Nike's website in the future.

Colorway Details

OFFICIAL LOOK: Nike Air DT Max ‘96 Low Shedeur Sanders PE 💲💲 pic.twitter.com/7cIrURcxj5 — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) November 15, 2026

The "Particle Pink" colorway features a monochromatic color palette with eye-catching details. The silhouette sports a Particle Pink with Metallic Red Bronze accents. Meanwhile, the Nike Swoosh logos and Sanders' signature "$2" logo pop off in Pure Platinum and Metallic Silver.

This is obviously far from an OG colorway, but it still retains all of the fan-favorite design elements from the 1996 trainer.

The shredded leather on the sides and visible Air units in the heel are reflective of the era. Plus, premium materials provide an elevated aesthetic.

Nike Air DT Max '96 Low History

Shedeur Sanders arrived for his first start of the NFL season in his own Nike Air DT Max ’96 Low PE before switching into matching cleats 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/uA1hY7kOp4 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) November 9, 2026

The Nike Air DT Max '96 Low officially launched in May 2026. The low-cut silhouette has dropped in OG and new colorways. Sanders even headlined the campaign for the "Triple White" colorway before the NFL season. However, the "Particle Pink" colorway has the most potential.

It remains to be seen whether Sanders can move sneakers in the footwear industry. Surprisingly, the Nike Air DT Max '96 Low has not maintained the hype of the mid-cut silhouette, which enjoyed a strong retro run in 2024.

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