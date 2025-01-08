Skechers Basketball Kicks Off 2025 With Eye-Catching Sneakers
Skechers took the basketball world by storm in 2024 with their arrival on the hardwood, NBA athlete signings - including the then-reigning MVP Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers - and breakthrough marketing efforts.
To tip off 2025, the Manhattan Beach, California-based brand has revealed new colorway options for a duo of their basketball sneakers.
The SKX NEXUS and SKX REIGN both debuted at the start of the NBA season - on the feet of Terance Mann (Los Angeles Clippers) and Julius Randle (Minnesota Timberwolves) respectively - and are now available in fresh new designs.
In addition to Embiid, Mann and Randle, Skechers added Los Angeles Sparks rookie star Rickea Jackson to their athlete roster last year.
The SKX REIGN ($185) starts the new year in Coral/Hot Pink and Black/White Marble colorways, designed with innovative features that include a responsive Hyper Burst core for responsive cushioning and premium Goodyear Performance outsoles for superior grip, traction, and stability.
The shoe's full-length carbon-infused plate promotes speed, elevation, lateral movement, and stability and the innovative heel lockdown and ankle support ensures a secure, comfortable fit.
The SKX NEXUS ($100) - built for for speed, stability and style - also arrives in a new Coral/Hot Pink colorway in addition to a White/Black/Lime Green option.
The low-top shoe features Skechers' Move Foam technology for added comfort and resiliency plus a 5-GEN Foam midsole cushioning with a torsion-plate for stability and responsiveness.
Additional features include a breathable mesh upper, secure heel lockdown, and Goodyear Performance outsole for superior traction to accommodate quick and agile movements on the court.
The SKX REIGN ($185) and the SKX NEXUS ($100) are available now on www.Skechers.com and select Skechers retail stores.
