Kicks

Skechers Basketball Kicks Off 2025 With Eye-Catching Sneakers

Skechers is unveiling several new colorways to the SKX NEXUS and SKX REIGN lineup.

Michael Ehrlich

Skechers has dropped new colorways of its hottest basketball shoes.
Skechers has dropped new colorways of its hottest basketball shoes. / Skechers
In this story:

Skechers took the basketball world by storm in 2024 with their arrival on the hardwood, NBA athlete signings - including the then-reigning MVP Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers - and breakthrough marketing efforts.

To tip off 2025, the Manhattan Beach, California-based brand has revealed new colorway options for a duo of their basketball sneakers.

The SKX NEXUS and SKX REIGN both debuted at the start of the NBA season - on the feet of Terance Mann (Los Angeles Clippers) and Julius Randle (Minnesota Timberwolves) respectively - and are now available in fresh new designs.

Four black and red Skechers basketball shoes.
The Skechers SKX Reign and SKX Nexus in new colorways. / Skechers

In addition to Embiid, Mann and Randle, Skechers added Los Angeles Sparks rookie star Rickea Jackson to their athlete roster last year.

The SKX REIGN ($185) starts the new year in Coral/Hot Pink and Black/White Marble colorways, designed with innovative features that include a responsive Hyper Burst core for responsive cushioning and premium Goodyear Performance outsoles for superior grip, traction, and stability.

Black and white Skechers basketball shoes.
The Skechers SKX Reign. / Skechers

The shoe's full-length carbon-infused plate promotes speed, elevation, lateral movement, and stability and the innovative heel lockdown and ankle support ensures a secure, comfortable fit.

The SKX NEXUS ($100) - built for for speed, stability and style - also arrives in a new Coral/Hot Pink colorway in addition to a White/Black/Lime Green option.

The low-top shoe features Skechers' Move Foam technology for added comfort and resiliency plus a 5-GEN Foam midsole cushioning with a torsion-plate for stability and responsiveness.

Black and white Skechers basketball shoes.
The Skechers SKX Nexus. / Skechers

Additional features include a breathable mesh upper, secure heel lockdown, and Goodyear Performance outsole for superior traction to accommodate quick and agile movements on the court.

The SKX REIGN ($185) and the SKX NEXUS ($100) are available now on www.Skechers.com and select Skechers retail stores.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA, WNBA and beyond.

More Sneakers News

Published
Michael Ehrlich
MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

Home/News