The adidas x Fear of God Athletics II basketball shoe "Putty Beige" drops Saturday
Love or hate it, basketball fans cannot ignore the partnership between adidas and Fear of God. The two teammates consistently push the envelope for basketball style.
In addition to wild new uniforms in college basketball, the partners are dropping another highly anticipated sneaker.
On Monday, adidas and Fear of God revealed the Fear of God Athletics Spring Summer 2025 collection highlighting the II Basketball in the "Putty Beige" colorway.
The II Basketball Lo retails for $180 and the Hi for $200, releasing on Saturday, March 8, at 7 a.m. PST.
This colorway will be available on adidas.com, the adidas CONFIRMED app, FearofGod.com, adidas flagship stores, select sneaker boutiques, and key sports retailers, including Foot Locker, DSG, and JD Sports.
The unreleased basketball shoes were debuted on the court by Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent last Thursday night against the LA Clippers. Vincent has worn multiple colorways of the model throughout this NBA season.
It is the second colorway of the performance basketball shoe. The II Basketball incorporates performance without compromising on style through elevated detailing.
Some of the important details include an engineered inner bootie for precision fit and functionality. The engineered Lightstrike midsole offers lightweight foam for responsive support, while the TPU Shank gives spring and propulsion.
Additionally, the rubber outsole has an aggressive multidirectional traction. Lastly, the premium suede and monofilament upper offer breathability with a soft, luxurious feel.
