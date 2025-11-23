Travis Scott Fuels Adidas Rumors at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Many celebrities, athletes, and business leaders were in Sin City this weekend for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The rapper and cultural icon Travis Scott used the F1 race to fuel more speculation about his footwear future.

Scott wore an unmistakable black-and-white leather adidas Y-3 racing jacket while roaming the streets of Las Vegas. This comes as the adidas Y-3 line recently dropped a stylish racing apparel collection featuring similar looks to what Scott wore this weekend.

Travis Scott Wears adidas Y-3

For fans wondering, Y-3 is a partnership between adidas and Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto. The "Y" stands for Yohji and the "3" stands for the adidas 3-Stripes. And the dash represents the bond between the two partners.

However, Scott did not provide any additional hints when it came to his footwear. Naturally, fans looked to his kicks for potential clues. He wore neither Nike, Air Jordan, nor adidas sneakers - opting for mules and designer brand shoes.

Cactus Jack x Nike

Why is this a big deal? Because Scott has had one of the most successful and popular partnerships of the decade with Nike. Scott has applied his signature Cactus Jack flair to countless Nike and Air Jordan sneakers over the years.

Scott's Nike and Air Jordan collaborations have spawned many of the most popular sneakers of this decade. They have even inspired custom cleats for professional athletes in the NFL Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.

Additionally, Scott became the first non-athlete to get a signature sneaker line with Jordan Brand in 2024. However, rumors have swirled for months about a possible breakup between the two teammates.

Possible Adidas Partnership

Of course, none of this has been confirmed by either party, and they have future sneaker releases planned. But Scott is a master at marketing and knows how to get people's attention. Meanwhile, adidas could benefit from a new partnership with a star of Scott's caliber.

Adidas had a highly publicized and expensive split with Yeezy and Kanye West in 2022. The following year, adidas parted ways with Beyoncé and Ivy Spark after an unsuccessful collaboration. More recently, Jerry Lorenzo's Fear of God Athletics collaboration with adidas has been reportedly set to expire at the end of 2025.

Fans can count on more speculation after Scott's recent wardrobe choice in Las Vegas. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

