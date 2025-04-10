Adidas & Shake James Celebrate Milwaukee’s 414 Day With Sneaker Pack
In celebration of 414 Day, adidas and CLICKS founder and philanthropist Shake James have collaborated on another highly anticipated release with two exclusive Forum Low CL releases.
Transcending footwear, the release pays “tribute to the people who define Milwaukee—the dreamers, hustlers, artists, and families who come together to make the city thrive.”
The Forum Low CL silhouette comes in two colorways. The blue colorway is inspired by Lake Michigan as well as the new Milwaukee flag.
Each colorway features wave graphics on the tongue, a nod to Milwaukee’s legendary waterfront, along with cheese decals honoring the city’s culinary heritage.
Along with the new sneakers, two exclusive T-shirts will be available—one black with the cream shoes and one cream with the blue shoes. Each pair has a 414 Day sticker and a collectible mic keychain, the last piece of the five-part mic series.
Always seeking to impact the Milwaukee community, the annual event is supported by Shake’s JAY Academy, adidas Cornerstone Community, and CLICKS.
On April 11, 140 students from Milwaukee College Prep—Lloyd Street Campus will be involved in an immersive Sneaker Design Workshop in collaboration with Wood U.
On April 12, JAY Academy Day was proclaimed by the Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier in 2024 and will be celebrated. The Forum Low 414 Day celebrations will kick off with the official launch of the footwear capsule at CLICK's flagship shop.
Additionally, attendees will receive exclusive access to the release, enjoy live sneaker customization, complimentary food, and a live broadcast from 101.7 Milwaukee’s Radio Station.
Alexander John, a renowned designer, will be available for a meet and greet, giving attendees the opportunity to connect with streetwear and creativity.
In a statement, James spoke about the importance of 414 Day and his partnership with adidas
“414 Day is about celebrating the heart and soul of Milwaukee—the creators who push boundaries, the entrepreneurs who never stop hustling, and the families that keep the city grounded,” said James.
“With this collaboration, we’re honoring the collective energy that drives the city forward, and I’m proud to be part of something that connects the community through culture, creativity, and kicks.”
Retailing for $134.14, the 414 Day Forum Low CL will be available, 800 pairs in blue and 200 pairs in off-white, on April 12. Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news.
