Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza Took to LinkedIn to Announce His Latest Career News
Fernando Mendoza has a new line to add to his LinkedIn profile.
The Indiana quarterback and Heisman contender announced on Monday that he is signing a Name, Image and Likeness deal with Adidas. A dedicated user of LinkedIn, Mendoza took to the networking platform to share the news.
Mendoza joins the brand after No. 2 Indiana closed out a 12-0 regular season on Friday. Mendoza's performance this season has him in the thick of the Heisman race, totaling an FBS-leading 32 touchdowns and five interceptions on a 72.0 completion percentage.
The junior quarterback is the latest football player to sign onto the Adidas roster, joining Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith among active college football players. The brand has invested in many young football players over recent years, including current Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr., Bears WR Rome Odunze and Jaguars CB/WR Travis Hunter.
Adidas' core of football athletes is anchored by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who recently signed an extension with the brand. Other partners include Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, Jets WR Garrett Wilson, Lions WR Amon-Ra St.Brown and Packers DE Micah Parsons.
Mendoza and the Adidas-sponsored Hoosiers will face No. 1 Ohio State in Big Ten Championship on Dec. 6.