2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Josh Allen Ahead Of Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts
Training camps are opening this month!
Soon, we’ll see how the offseason movement pans out, most notably at quarterback. The number of changes were massive, from Justin Fields signing with the Jets, Sam Darnold going to the Seahawks, Geno Smith getting traded to the Raiders and Aaron Rodgers signing with the Steelers. What’s more, there are a few teams that will have rookies as projected starters, including Cam Ward in Tennessee and maybe Tyler Shough in New Orleans.
Still other teams will promote quarterbacks into full-time starting roles, like Michael Penix Jr. in Atlanta, J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota and whoever is going to start in Cleveland between the quartet of Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.
As you’ll see, Fields is one of the biggest risers at the position. A former top-10 quarterback in fantasy leagues who is still in his prime, he’s now at QB15 on my list. On the other hand, Darnold moving from the Vikings to the Seahawks has really hurt his value. A lot. A top-10 finisher last season, I now have him ranked out of the top 25. Maybe I’ll ultimately be wrong, but it’s hard to argue that his success was a product of the offense in Minnesota.
Speaking of the Vikings, I’ve moved McCarthy into the top 24 in large part due to coach Kevin O’Connell’s system and the weapons in the offense. The same goes for Penix Jr., who will be a popular sleeper or breakout candidate as the new starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. As for the aforementioned Ward, he’s also in the top 24 for redrafts.
Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 fantasy quarterback rank lists.
2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
Bye
1
Josh Allen
BUF
7
2
Lamar Jackson
BAL
7
3
Jalen Hurts
PHI
9
4
Jayden Daniels
WAS
12
5
Joe Burrow
CIN
10
6
Baker Mayfield
TB
9
7
Bo Nix
DEN
12
8
Patrick Mahomes
KC
10
9
Kyler Murray
ARI
8
10
Caleb Williams
CHI
5
11
Brock Purdy
SF
14
12
Dak Prescott
DAL
10
13
Justin Herbert
LAC
12
14
Jared Goff
DET
8
15
Justin Fields
NYJ
9
16
Drake Maye
NE
14
17
Jordan Love
GB
5
18
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
8
19
Tua Tagovailoa
MIA
12
20
C.J. Stroud
HOU
6
21
Matthew Stafford
LAR
8
22
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
5
23
J.J. McCarthy
MIN
6
24
Cam Ward
TEN
10
25
Geno Smith
LV
8
26
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
5
27
Anthony Richardson
IND
11
28
Sam Darnold
SEA
8
29
Bryce Young
CAR
14
30
Russell Wilson
NYG
14
31
Tyler Shough
NO
11
32
Kenny Pickett
CLE
9
33
Daniel Jones
IND
11
34
Joe Flacco
CLE
9
35
Kirk Cousins
ATL
5
36
Spencer Rattler
NO
11
37
Jalen Milroe
SEA
8
38
Will Levis
TEN
10
39
Jaxson Dart
NYG
14
40
Mason Rudolph
PIT
5