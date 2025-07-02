SI

2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Josh Allen Ahead Of Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts

Michael Fabiano

Bills QB Josh Allen remains the top fantasy quarterback in Michael Fabiano's new 2025 rankings, ahead of Lamar Jackson.
Training camps are opening this month!

Soon, we’ll see how the offseason movement pans out, most notably at quarterback. The number of changes were massive, from Justin Fields signing with the Jets, Sam Darnold going to the Seahawks, Geno Smith getting traded to the Raiders and Aaron Rodgers signing with the Steelers. What’s more, there are a few teams that will have rookies as projected starters, including Cam Ward in Tennessee and maybe Tyler Shough in New Orleans.

Still other teams will promote quarterbacks into full-time starting roles, like Michael Penix Jr. in Atlanta, J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota and whoever is going to start in Cleveland between the quartet of Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

As you’ll see, Fields is one of the biggest risers at the position. A former top-10 quarterback in fantasy leagues who is still in his prime, he’s now at QB15 on my list. On the other hand, Darnold moving from the Vikings to the Seahawks has really hurt his value. A lot. A top-10 finisher last season, I now have him ranked out of the top 25. Maybe I’ll ultimately be wrong, but it’s hard to argue that his success was a product of the offense in Minnesota.

Speaking of the Vikings, I’ve moved McCarthy into the top 24 in large part due to coach Kevin O’Connell’s system and the weapons in the offense. The same goes for Penix Jr., who will be a popular sleeper or breakout candidate as the new starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. As for the aforementioned Ward, he’s also in the top 24 for redrafts.

Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 fantasy quarterback rank lists.

2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Bye

1

Josh Allen

BUF

7

2

Lamar Jackson

BAL

7

3

Jalen Hurts

PHI

9

4

Jayden Daniels

WAS

12

5

Joe Burrow

CIN

10

6

Baker Mayfield

TB

9

7

Bo Nix

DEN

12

8

Patrick Mahomes

KC

10

9

Kyler Murray

ARI

8

10

Caleb Williams

CHI

5

11

Brock Purdy

SF

14

12

Dak Prescott

DAL

10

13

Justin Herbert

LAC

12

14

Jared Goff

DET

8

15

Justin Fields

NYJ

9

16

Drake Maye

NE

14

17

Jordan Love

GB

5

18

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

8

19

Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

12

20

C.J. Stroud

HOU

6

21

Matthew Stafford

LAR

8

22

Michael Penix Jr.

ATL

5

23

J.J. McCarthy

MIN

6

24

Cam Ward

TEN

10

25

Geno Smith

LV

8

26

Aaron Rodgers

PIT

5

27

Anthony Richardson

IND

11

28

Sam Darnold

SEA

8

29

Bryce Young

CAR

14

30

Russell Wilson

NYG

14

31

Tyler Shough

NO

11

32

Kenny Pickett

CLE

9

33

Daniel Jones

IND

11

34

Joe Flacco

CLE

9

35

Kirk Cousins

ATL

5

36

Spencer Rattler

NO

11

37

Jalen Milroe

SEA

8

38

Will Levis

TEN

10

39

Jaxson Dart

NYG

14

40

Mason Rudolph

PIT

5

