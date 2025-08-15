10 Fantasy Football Sleeper Running Backs to Target in Your Draft
Chase Brown. Bucky Irving. Chuba Hubbard.
If you were smart enough to draft or pick up one of these running backs last season, there’s a good chance you made the postseason or made a run at a league championship in fantasy football. It’s not hyperbole … sleepers can change your fantasy fortunes.
In my humble opinion, sleepers have to fit a few guidelines. A sleeper can’t have already had a full season of fantasy success in the past. He also can’t have a current average draft position (ADP) in the top 80. You might like Omarion Hampton (and I do too), but he’s a top-20 running back (and in the top 40 overall) in fantasy drafts.
That’s a breakout, not a sleeper.
With that in mind, I’ve compiled a list of 10 sleeper running backs, all of whom are being picked outside the top 80 based on FantasyPros data. These players all have the potential to outplay their ADP and become fantasy assets in 2025.
Fantasy Football Sleeper RBs to Target in Your Draft
Jaylen Warren, Steelers (ADP – 84): Warren will share the Steelers backfield with rookie Kaleb Johnson, who I have ranked higher between the two at the position. However, I could also see the versatile veteran having more value for fantasy fans, most notably in leagues that reward points for receptions (PPR/Half PPR).
Cam Skattebo, Giants (ADP – 93): Skattebo has been getting rave reviews in Giants camp, and he’s very likely to see a role in what projects as a committee with Tyrone Tracy Jr. this season. Skattebo can run between the tackles, be used near the goal line and as a pass catcher, so his ceiling might actually be higher than Tracy Jr., who is getting drafted just over a round higher than the rookie at FantasyPros.
Jordan Mason, Vikings (ADP – 106): Mason might not be a traditional sleeper, but he fits the bill of being picked outside the top 80 (he’s not even in the top 100). Reports out of the Vikings camp suggest he’ll be in a shared backfield situation with Aaron Jones Sr., who is going almost two full rounds ahead of him. Mason is also younger than Jones Sr., who is entering his age-30 season, so he’s the better value.
Tyjae Spears, Titans (ADP – 107): Spears has shown flashes of potential in the past, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he put a bigger dent into Tony Pollard’s touches this season. He’s only 24, so Spears hasn’t yet hit his prime or statistical ceiling. The Titans don’t have many established weapons on the offensive side of the ball either, so head coach Brian Callahan could look to get Spears more involved this season.
Jaydon Blue, Cowboys (ADP – 126): The rookie out of Texas has been getting rave reviews lately, as head coach Brian Shottenheimer even compared him to Darren Sproles. That might be a pie-in the-sky scenario, but Blue certainly has a chance to etch out a role with only Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders to compete against in the backfield. Blue will have more sleeper appeal in PPR formats in his rookie year.
Tank Bigsby, Jaguars (ADP – 121): Bigsby earned a role in a backfield committee with Travis Etienne Jr. last season, but he’s still being picked three rounds behind Etienne on FantasyPros. Can you say … bargain? There’s also been reports that suggest Bigsby will be a big part of the Jaguars offense under new head coach Liam Coen. Based on where their ADP is, I’d much rather have Bigsby than Etienne Jr. in 2025 drafts.
Jerome Ford, Browns (ADP – 132): The Browns backfield situation is questionable at best, as projected starter Quinshon Judkins hasn’t even signed with the team yet due to an ugly off-field incident. As a result, Ford could find himself seeing more touches than we all expected early in the season. It’s obvious that the Judkins situation needs to be watched in the coming weeks, but Ford is a sleeper for now.
Isaac Guernedo, 49ers (ADP – 133): Christian McCaffrey entered training camp healthy and will see a big workload for the Niners this season … as long as he can avoid injuries. That has not been the case lately, however, as CMC has played in seven or fewer games in three of his last five seasons. If he falls prey to the injury bug again in his age-29 season, Guerrero would see a huge rise in fantasy value.
Trey Benson, Cardinals (ADP – 143): Benson had a very quiet rookie year, as James Conner was able to avoid injuries for the majority of the season. In fact, he played 16 games for the first time in his career! While he showed no signs of slowing down, Conner will be entering his age-30 campaign. He also recently said that both he and Benson are “RB1s,” hinting at a potential committee in the desert. Benson is cheap, too.
Braelon Allen, Jets (ADP – 154): Allen has been getting positive reviews in training camp, so much so that some reporters think he’ll play a big role behind Breece Hall in the Jets backfield rotation. Remember, new head coach Aaron Glenn comes from a Lions team that had a nice backfield duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery … maybe he wants to use Hall and Allen in a similar fashion. Regardless, Allen is almost free based on his current ADP and well worth a late-round pick in fantasy drafts.