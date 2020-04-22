2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins Trade up to Select Tua Tagovailoa

1. Cincinnati Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, LSU

This pick is all but finalized barring a blockbuster, Ricky Williams-to-Saints type of deal. Burrow will be the first-overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. He earned this slot, and so did the Bengals.



2. Washington: EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State

This seems like such an inevitability. No one is even talking about Young, who many consider to be the best in the entire draft. After drafting Dwayne Haskins in Round 1 last year to the delight of owner Dan Snyder Washington is going to give him his shot on offense (rather than roll the dice on yet another QB). Described as "freak of nature" by Urban Meyer.



3. Miami Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

The Dolphins have by far the most draft capital over the next two seasons, including five picks in the first two rounds this year and multiple firsts again next year. They have no excuse not to get their guy. Tagovailoa is a risk, but a risk worth taking as he is much better than the alternative in Justin Herbert or even Jordan Love. If healthy, I would also take him over Burrow; however, I understand the hesitation due to durability concerns.



4. New York Giants: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

The Giants need to address their offensive line, which has been among the league-worst them for years now. There are numerous a handful of potential franchise tackles in this draft, but I see the traditional Giants going with a big tackle from a school with traditionally great linemen. General manager Dave Gettleman does love hybrid defenders, though, so Isaiah Simmons is not off the table.



5. Detroit Lions: CB Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State

The Lions dropped back and still got their new top corner with Darius Slay now in Philly. This may be a bit high for Okudah, but he's the consensus top prospect at a premier position at a position of need. With another first-round pick still available to them after trading with Miami this is a solid start to the weekend for Detroit.



6. Los Angeles Chargers: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Per usual, the team that loves Tyrod Taylor doesn't want him to be their starting quarterback for long. The Chargers will grab their hopeful franchise quarterback, and he will inevitably take the job from Taylor at some point. Whether Herbert is good enough to be a successful NFL quarterback remains to be seen. There are rumors of the Giants having interest for him.



7. Carolina Panthers: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Simply put, Isaiah Simmons is the best football player in this draft. I would take him over any other defender, including Young and Okudah. The Panthers love these hybrid athletes that can play linebacker and safety, much like Thomas Davis and Shaq Thompson before him. This will be the steal of the draft.



8. Atlanta Falcons: CB C.J. Henderson, Florida

The Falcons trade up with the Cardinals and grab a star cornerback. The drop off from Okudah to Henderson is slight, and Atlanta will be forced to move up to ensure they get their man. This is a position of much need in a secondary that has been struggling to stop anybody for years.



9. Jacksonville Jaguars: DL Derrick Brown, Auburn

With Calais Campbell traded off to the Baltimore Ravens, Marcell Dareus hitting free agency, and an already-terrible rush defense, Brown is both a need and the best defensive player left on the board. He's a big athletic run stopper that they can use similarly to Campbell both inside and out if needed.



10. Cleveland Browns: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

If we've learned anything about this regime, it's that they like making the big splash move and grab the sexy player. With rumors of Odell Beckham being shipped out of Cleveland, they already have his replacement-in-waiting. They are, of course, ignoring much more pressing needs.



11. New York Jets: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

Casual Jets fans may not love this pick, but they'll be thankful down the line. The more exciting pick would be a playmaking receiver here, nonetheless, building the offensive line is far more critical to a team's success. The smart move is going with a young tackle. In this case, Becton is an absolute freak of nature. While he lacks some technique, no tackle and maybe no player in this draft has more upside than Becton. This monster of a man stands 6-foot-7, 364 pounds with a seven-foot wingspan. Beyond that, he ran a 5.1 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and showed impressive feet on film. The only reason he is still available at pick No. 11 is that with his weight and lack of technique brings bust concerns if he doesn't put in the work needed.



12. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Jordan Love, Utah State

The Raiders have been ready to move on from Derek Carr, and Jon Gruden will hope to find his very own Patrick Mahomes with this pick. It's doubtful he does, being that Love is a project with a subpar film. But they are willing to roll the dice.



13. San Francisco 49ers: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

In most drafts, Lamb would be the first wideout off the board. However, this draft rivals the most impressive receiver classes ever. His versatility allows him to play any receiver spot and be a significant playmaker on all three levels. He has everything it takes to be a stud WR1 in this league and could be exactly what the 49ers are looking for to put them over the top.



14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OT Jedrick Willis, Alabama

Getting an elite OT prospect at pick No. 14 is an absolute steal here. This has value like the Laremy Tunsil pick without the gas mask video. With Tom Brady now in Tampa, they are going to have to do everything it takes to protect their aging superstar quarterback. This is a win-now situation for the Bucs, and nothing is more critical than keeping Brady upright.



15. Denver Broncos: DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

The Broncos' great defense has declined in recent years as they've lost pieces. Adding an interior pass rusher like Kinlaw could give them one of the scariest pass rushes in the NFL when you pair him with Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. I don’t see them passing on him for a wide receiver here.

16. Arizona Cardinals: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Thomas, paired with the recently extended DJ Humphries, would give their offensive line an extremely strong foundation. He has no business still being available this late, but thanks to the depth of this draft class, the Cardinals trade back and get away with highway robbery.



17. Oakland Raiders: WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

The Raiders jump up two spots to grab the fastest wideout in the draft. Vegas will hope to have finally found the top-flight receiver they covet and have whiffed on in recent years. He also gives them a young star tandem teamed with Love to build excitement in a new city.



18. Miami Dolphins: EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

The Dolphins edge rushers in 2019 were abysmal to put it nicely. They will address the position in the first round of this draft. Gross-Matos is an outstanding, well-rounded football player with impressive pass-rushing skills and a non-stop motor. I expect him to develop into one of the steals of this draft.



19. Dallas Cowboys: EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU

The appeal is clear with Chaisson as he has rare quickness and speed for a 254-pounder. He also has a high-bust potential being a one-dimensional player with a lot to learn about his position. That is why he dropped to pick No. 19. His bust potential will not scare teams as much of his upside and potential intrigues them though. The good news is everything you hear about this kid is that he has great character, and hopefully, that translates to his willingness to learn and improve.



20. Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

Trevon is the younger brother of wide receiver Stefon Diggs and may very well end up the better of the duo. Diggs possesses the ideal size and strength to match up with just about any receiver in the league. He is the top playmaker with the best ball skills in the draft at corner. The one valid concern is that his aggression can work against him, as we've seen many times before with other talented defenders. A missed attempt at a big play can become points on the board for the offense in a hurry. He also has to be careful of grabbing downfield; he won't get away with it on the next level.



21. Philadelphia Eagles: WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

Philly will be looking for help at the wideout position, which they desperately need. Jefferson comes in with strong WR1 potential coming off a monster season at LSU. He has all the talent and upside to be a high-end option in the NFL. There is little doubt the Eagles draft the wide receiver position early in this draft and possibly more than once in the first two days. This is a great start.



22. Minnesota Vikings: WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

Higgins has the size and talent to be the first wideout taken in many drafts, just not this one. The Vikings will look to replace Stefon Diggs and Higgins may be an even better option than Diggs in the near future, especially in the red zone. He is an impact player and an immediate difference-maker.

23. New England Patriots: LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

The Patriots lost a large chunk of their LB corps this offseason, and they could use a stud in the middle of their defense. It's been a while since they had an every-down inside linebacker quarterbacking their defense. Murray is a physical specimen and speed demon that can go from sideline to sideline with ease. He is a strong tackler and also possesses the playmaking ability the Pats covet.

24. Miami Dolphins: OT Josh Jones, Houston

The Dolphins jump back into the first round in a trade with the Saints and grabbing who they hope will be their franchise tackle. This will likely be the first of many additions to the offensive line the team badly needs. This line has been bad for almost a decade now. Miami quarterbacks have been running for their lives for years, and bolstering the trenches may be an even bigger issue for the Dolphins than the quarterback or pass rush.



25. Minnesota Vikings: CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson

The National Championship left a bad taste in the mouths of many, but he’s still a solid prospect at a premier position. He may not be elite like Okudah, Henderson, and Diggs, nevertheless, he has the talent to be a very good starter on a good defense. With Xavier Rhodes, Mackensie Alexander, and Trae Waynes all out in Minnesota, Terrell will be asked to be an immediate starter.

26 Detroit Lions: OT Austin Jackson, USC

This is where the drop off at tackle comes for me. However, this is an upside pick, and there is a ton of it. Jackson is an incredible athlete with the frame to excel and develop into a franchise left tackle. He is very raw and will likely take at least a few years before he comes close to reaching his full potential.



27 Seattle Seahawks: EDGE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

The first thing that jumps out about Epenesa is his size at 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, and his impressive production. The past two seasons, he's racked up 36 tackles for loss and 22 sacks adding eight forced fumbles. While he's not the quickest and does show flaws in film, the production speaks for itself. The more you view him as a football player and not an athlete, the more enamored you become with him.



28. Baltimore Ravens: LB Patrick Queen, LSU

The one glaring hole on the Ravens roster is the run-stopping on the second level in the middle of their defense. Queen is the best ILB left on the board and a sure tackler. Despite only being a one-year starter, he displays an impressive football IQ with an ability to diagnose plays quickly and react. He should be the true quarterback of the defense the Ravens need. My only concern is the experience when it comes to pass coverage, but he has the speed to develop that skillset on the next level.

29. Tennessee Titans: CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah

Johnson is a borderline first-round talent but fits in great with the Titans smashmouth style. While he has his flaws on film, he is about as aggressive and physical as they come at corner. He will jam wideouts and run them out of bounds and has the mentality to take on the league's top receivers. Also, he is an aggressive playmaker who is great until it’s not. His aggression will backfire at times as he gets caught out of position and lit up for chunk plays. He will need to play with more patience and discipline in the pros.

30. Green Bay Packers: WR Laviska Shenault Jr, Colorado

The Packers would love a true WR2 opposite Davante Adams. The 227-pounder is a versatile wideout with the size and speed to make plays on every level. He is a terror for corners and smaller safeties to try to bring down once he has the ball in his hand. Durability is a concern, which has also been an issue in Green Bay at the position. His Combine times could also hurt his draft stock, but his film tells a different story.

31. San Francisco 49ers: DL Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma

After the surprise trade of DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts, the 49ers will look to add some talent and depth to their defensive line. His size and upside due to his moldability and untapped potential nudge him into Round 1. The raw big man will need time to develop. If the 49ers are looking to take an all-in approach in this draft, they could go in a different direction.



32. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

His technical skill set is as good as the top corners in this draft. He is strong in press coverage, physical and can mirror wideouts. He lacks in the speed department though. Especially recovery speed if wideouts get by him and generally struggles in deep coverage. He thrives in short and medium coverage, but a lack of speed and athleticism will push him nearly out of the first round and does give him bust potential as a big-play liability.