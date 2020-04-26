Living in Florida, I am intimately familiar with the greatness of Cam Akers. Akers was rated the No. 1 running back in the nation coming out of high school, and he had a highly successful career at Florida State. There will be some people who think that his performance in college was underwhelming.

Let me clear this up for you right now: Akers’ performance in college was exceptional. Florida State struggled all year offensively and even fired their head coach in the middle of the season. Akers was the reason the team did as well as they did, and he will show real potential greatness at the pro level almost right away.

Akers is a compact runner who changes direction with ease. He rarely goes down on first contact (a trait that all great NFL running backs possess), and he was one of the most effective screen pass receivers in college football. He also shows great patience and vision and sees running lanes before they open.

With Akers in the fold, the Rams have three players who can run the football. Rams general manager Les Snead said in the offseason that he wants to use Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown with a third person (Akers) as part of a committee. I can guarantee you that Akers is the best runner in this committee and will see most of the touches.

I am expecting about 12 rushes and 4-5 receptions per game from Akers as a rookie. The only downside is that he will most likely be removed at the goal-line, so his value is much lower in standard formats than in PPR leagues. Regardless, Sean McVay will have fun using Akers in multiple ways, and he should provide many terrific highlights for Rams fans.

