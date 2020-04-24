Breaking Down CeeDee Lamb's Fantasy Football Value with Cowboys

The addition of CeeDee Lamb to the Dallas Cowboys should have an immediate impact both for the offense and for fantasy fans. With the 17th pick in the first round, the Cowboys selected the 2019 consensus All-American WR out of Oklahoma. We shouldn’t expect Lamb to overtake Amari Cooper on the depth chart, but there is enough offense to go around where Lamb should be able to contribute as a flex play in his rookie campaign. Dallas Cowboys reporter Mike Fisher summed it up well, saying Lamb’s selection was talent over need.

What really makes Lamb special is his ability after the catch. His hands are excellent and all Dak Prescott will need to do is get the ball in his hands. Lamb isn’t a burner (4.5 40-yard dash); however, he possesses elite agility and change-of-direction skill.

The only reason I’m not higher on Lamb in redraft leagues is because of the emergence of Michael Gallup last year. Granted, three of his six TDs in 2019 came in Week 17, but he still managed 66 receptions on 113 targets for 1,107 yards.

That said, the combined production of Jason Witten (signed with Las Vegas Raiders) and Randall Cobb (signed with Houston Texans) will have to be made up by someone. The duo combined for 166 targets, 118 receptions, 1,357 yards and seven TDs.

Assuming Lamb can overtake Gallup on the depth chart, he should see at least 120 targets, but this is all under the assumption that everything breaks his way favorably. It’s entirely possible he is the No. 3 WR behind Gallup and Cooper. This wouldn’t keep him from being a productive fantasy player, but he’d be maxed out as something like a bye week replacement.

Looking ahead to the coming months before the season, we still don’t know about rookie camp, training camp, the preseason, etc. Making it in the NFL isn’t easy, let alone during a quarantine, and even the best rookie needs reps. Without them, 2020 may shape up to be nothing more than a redshirt year.

Dynasty owners should boldly pursue Lamb. He’s a certain top-three pick in rookie drafts. Redraft owners need more info as to how the season will play out. For now, as mentioned above, I think he’s a flex option with tons of potential. Between Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper, Lamb is capped as Dallas’ third-best playmaker in 2020. If I can grab Lamb as my WR4 in redraft leagues, I’m happy. I don’t mind waiting on his upside to bloom while he sits on my bench.

