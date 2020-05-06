Post-Draft AFC South Fantasy Stock Watch

With the draft over and most of free agency having come to pass, Dr. Roto breaks down the AFC South playmakers with shifting fantasy value.

Houston Texans

Stock Up: RB David Johnson RB

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien traded away star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to bring in Johnson from Arizona. There is no doubt that Johnson will be the bell cow of the offense and see upwards of 22-25 touches per game. He has lost some of his explosiveness, but he is still reliable and should be able to give the Texans one or two good years of production.

Stock Down: RB Duke Johnson

Fantasy owners were thrilled when Duke Johnson was traded last offseason from the Browns to the Texans, thinking he was going to get more opportunities. Sadly, that never happened, and now with David Johnson around, Duke Johnson will be more of an afterthought in the offense than he was last season.

Indianapolis Colts

Stock Up: TE Jack Doyle

Eric Ebron signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers leaving Jack Doyle as the TE1 on the Colts roster. Also helping Doyle's chances for success is the acquisition of quarterback Philip Rivers, who has always shown a propensity for throwing to the tight end. Doyle might not be one of the first few tight ends taken off the draft board, but he might end up giving his owners top-five fantasy production.

Stock Down: RB Nyheim Hines

With the Colts drafting Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor in the second round in this year’s NFL draft, it’s hard to see a pathway for Hines’ success. I still think he will be used in obvious passing situations, but the Colts still have Marlon Mack and may end up using Hines more on special teams than in previous years.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Stock Up: WR Laviska Shenault

The early word out of Jacksonville is that the team is planning on using Shenault in a variety of offensive situations. Look for the Jaguars to take advantage of his incredible speed by getting him open in space and running similar routes to what he ran in college. He might even end up stealing some rushing TDs as a Wildcat-type quarterback.

Stock Down: RB Leonard Fournette

It seems incredible to put Fournette’s name on a stock down list after his terrific year in 2019, but the Jaguars are desperately trying to trade him, and no one quite knows how many opportunities he will have at his next address. I intend to be cautiously optimistic with Fournette for fantasy purposes in 2020. His ceiling is too high to ignore, but I need to make sure that he is in an environment that will enable him to be successful.

Tennessee Titans

Stock Up: WR A.J. Brown

We saw the beginning of his breakout at the end of last season with four 100+ yard receiving games in his last six starts. He will continue to climb the ranks of the top receivers in 2020. In dynasty formats, I could easily make a case for him being a top ten selection. In redraft leagues, I think he will go at the end of Round 3 or early Round 4. Brown is one of the top young receivers in the league and someone whose stock is flying high.

Stock Down: WR Corey Davis

When a team declines a fifth-year option on a former fifth overall pick, that is saying a lot. Yet, that is exactly what the Titans did with Corey Davis, who has never seemed to live up to his vast potential. With the Titans wanting to run the ball with Derrick Henry and with the emergence of A.J. Brown, I cannot see a pathway for Davis to have any fantasy success in 2020.

MORE FROM SI FANTASY