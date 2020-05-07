Will Odell Beckham Jr. Bounce-Back to Regain Elite Fantasy Status?

2019 was a disappointment for Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns. Corey Parson breaks down whether he's buying that OBJ will bounce-back this year.

Odell Beckham's first season with the Cleveland Browns was one to forget. He put up the worst numbers in his career (74-1,035-4), excluding 2017, when he missed 12 games. Almost every time we hear Beckham's name come up this offseason, it is him linked to trade rumors.

The Browns will not be trading Beckham, but earlier this week, he did say he was going to be coming into the 2020 season fully healthy and plans on having one of his best seasons. Beckham struggled with hip and groin issues last season. He had surgery in January and is ready to roll for the upcoming season. Injuries were not the only reason for Beckham's poor play last season. Cleveland Browns insider Pete Smith nails it with this gem:

The team looked awful, and the combination of Baker Mayfield to Beckham never seemed to work. It just looked off, and while it was dismissed as a lack of reps early, it became pretty clear something else was at play.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield also played terrible last season. The offensive line didn't give him any help, and the play-calling of former head coach Freddie Kitchens was awful as well.

I believe that Beckham will rebound this season. His talent didn't disappear when he put on the Browns uniform. The Browns have done an excellent job re-tooling their offensive line, and new head coach Kevin Stefanski is an offensive mastermind. In early fantasy football drafts, Beckham is drafted as the 12th wide receiver. I will be looking to take advantage of that tremendous value.

MORE FROM SI FANTASY