Post-Draft AFC West Fantasy Stock Watch

With the draft over and most of free agency having come to pass, Dr. Roto breaks down the AFC West playmakers with shifting fantasy value.

Denver Broncos

Stock Up: QB Drew Lock

Lock started five games at the end of 2019, where he completed 64 percent of his passes and threw for 1,020 yards. He can certainly build on those numbers, and he has even more weapons with rookie WRs Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler joining stud Courtland Sutton. If you wait on a quarterback, Lock could be a sneaky late-round gem.

Stock Down: RB Royce Freeman

Now that the Broncos have signed running back Melvin Gordon, there is no place for Freeman in their committee. Gordon and Phillip Lindsay are going to get the majority of the touches in the backfield, so expect Freeman's fantasy value to be tied to an injury, or perhaps he might be traded in the preseason.



Kansas City Chiefs

Stock Up: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

No player saw his fantasy value rise post-draft more than Clyde Edwards-Helaire (CEH). He landed with the best offense in the NFL, and he has an inventive coach who knows how to use him properly. Speaking of such, Andy Reid sees CEH as a better version of his old Eagles running back, Brian Westbrook. That is huge praise, indeed. If you have never seen Westbrook play, take a look here to see how tremendous he was. CEH should be the first overall pick in dynasty leagues, and I expect that he will go in late round two of redraft formats.



Stock Down: WR Sammy Watkins

Let me preface this by saying that I am a huge Sammy Watkins fan. Not only is he from my town in Florida, but his cousin is my bank teller! That said, I think he’s going to get fewer touches in this offense due to the emergence of Mecole Hardman. Watkins will still be drafted relatively early in most home drafts, but I see it as more “name than game.”

Las Vegas Raiders

Stock Up: WR Henry Ruggs III

Ruggs gives the Raiders the vertical dimension that their offense has lacked for the past few seasons. He is a solid route runner who can line up in various places on the field, causing havoc to opposing defenses. Look for Ruggs to make an immediate impact with the Raiders as they will use him in multiple ways. He will bring a ton of excitement to the Vegas strip and his fantasy owners.

Stock Down: WR Tyrell Williams

In fantasy football opportunity is everything. Last season Williams had an excellent opportunity to succeed in the Raiders' passing game as he was the main target (outside of Darren Waller) in their offense. This season Williams will share targets with Ruggs, Renfrow (who emerged late last season), rookie wide receiver Bryan Edwards, and Waller. Look for him to be more of a best-ball fantasy play than someone you would start weekly.



Los Angeles Chargers

Stock Up: TE Hunter Henry

The Chargers signed Henry to the franchise tag this offseason with the intent on signing him to a long-term contract. He’s a critical piece for this offense as he has excellent hands, and he is a mismatch against most linebackers in coverage. The adage is that a tight end is a rookie quarterback’s best friend, so expect both Tyrod Taylor and Justin Herbert to lean heavily on Henry this season.

Stock Down: WR Mike Williams

I am an unabashed Mike Williams fan. The problem is not with Williams but with Taylor not liking to throw the ball deep downfield into traffic. With Taylor preferring safer, more accurate throws, Williams might lose targets, which will inhibit him from being a regular fantasy weapon.

MORE FROM SI FANTASY