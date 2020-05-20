Are You a Xander Bogaerts Believer? Because He Can Do It All

With huge production in every category, except steals, Xander Bogaerts has elevated himself into the top-5 at the shortstop position for fantasy owners.

The Boston Red Sox, despite trading away Mookie Betts, still have one of the more formidable hitting groups in Major League Baseball. Their starting shortstop is a key cog in that pursuit.

So maybe he doesn't steal many bases anymore so technically he doesn't "do it all." That said, in his last two seasons, shortstop extraordinaire Xander Bogaerts went from a solid, reliable fantasy player to an outright stud. He set career-bests in runs (110), doubles (52), HRs (33) and RBI (117). Take a look at his surprising RBI rate (19 – 20 in 2018) as another example. He has been elite in consecutive years with growth in his patience at the plate (strikeout rate – 17.5 and walk rate – 10.9) and his contact batting average (.386).

Bogaerts is lights-out at home when playing within the friendly confines of Fenway Park (.316 with 23 HRs and 80 RBI over 449 at-bats). Plus, his .299 or better batting average in each of the previous five months (.314, .313, .346, .299, and .315) makes him a lifesaver if you have other hitters with contact problems.

Last season, most of his at-bats (317) were from the No. 3 spot in the batting order. He had 152 in the five-hole and 91 at-bats while hitting fourth. His progress in power originated from his improved fly-ball rate (39.8 – 34.2 in his career) and an ascending HR/FB rate (16.7 – career-high).

The Red Sox have depth in their lineup, which gives Bogaerts plenty of edge in runs and RBIs. Where he ends up hitting in the batting order will ultimately determine how much edge he’ll provide fantasy owners in 2020. In 2019, the Red Sox enjoyed huge seasons from Devers and Bogaerts while Betts and Martinez underwhelmed slightly.

Based on his 2019 SIscore ranking (14th), he is a bit underpriced in fantasy drafts, if going by his average draft position (36). Bogaerts is a player still rising and meeting newfound potential with talent all around him. Draft him because of his floor of 100 or more potential runs and RBIs with added edge in batting average and the possibility of even more power.

READ MORE: 2020 Boston Red Sox Team Preview