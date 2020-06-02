Fantasy Football: Time to Calm Down on Jonathan Taylor

The rookie’s ADP may be soaring in Indy, but that doesn’t mean Marlon Mack is done for the Colts.

There is nothing fantasy football owners like to do more than draft rookie running backs.

Everyone wants to be the guy that snagged the stud back in his rookie season. Consequently, it leads to first-year backs being talked up as a guy that has a shot to be an immediate stud, or a cash-and-stash option.

In this year's early drafts we’ve already seen a pair of rookie running backs shoot up draft boards with Kansas City Chiefs first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire, along with Indianapolis Colts second rounder Jonathan Taylor.

Colts insider Phillip B Wilson had this to say about the Colts backfield,

"Based on the initial comments from head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, they foresee an effective 1-2 punch with 2019 leading rusher Marlon Mack and rookie Jonathan Taylor".

Taylor has the talent to be a dynamic back for years to come, but I'm worried that his ADP may be too high.

In early drafts, Taylor has an ADP of 30th overall while last year’s lead option Marlon Mack has an ADP of 88 overall.

Chill out, folks.

Mack ran for over 1,00 yards last season and just missed that mark in 2018. He’s a tough inside runner who is severely limited in the passing game, catching only 14 passes a season ago.

And despite that, he still finished as the RB17 in standard leagues last year.

I know it's tempting to pay up for Taylor, but if you do, you’ll be drafting a back in a timeshare to start the season. And if Mack continues to produce, that timeshare could last the whole year.

Taylor has to get into camp, learn the offenses blocking schemes, and unseat a veteran back who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season.

So, for all you fantasy footballers ready to send Taylor’s ADP through the roof, it’s time for all of you to calm down, and let the man grow up.