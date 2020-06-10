Charles Schwab Challenge DFS Outlook: Best Plays, Sleepers & Low Owned Treasures

The return of the PGA Tour coincides with the return of massive daily fantasy tournaments, cash games and more. SI Fantasy Contributor Alex White helps round out your DFS lineups.

Golf is back! Nearing a three-month hiatus, we finally have a major sport to watch. I hope everyone is excited as I am about having a four-day DFS sweat back in our weekly routines.

We have an excellent tournament to kick us back off. DraftKings and FanDuel have massive prize pools this week in hopes of capturing the average sports fan’s attention and bringing them into a sport they normally may not play. Someone will walk away with a million dollars on a non-major event. This is BIG.

The volatility of PGA DFS will be at an all-time high this week. The number of unknowns is insurmountable between form, possible withdrawals, endurance, preparation, no fans, etc. This will truly be a test for all PGA Analysts.

Let me make this clear. Not a single golfer is considered “safe” this week.

If you hear another analyst call a golfer “safe” do yourself a favor and stop listening. We will be taking chances this week. We did not just go through a pandemic and months without entertainment to play it safe. Let’s go make some money.

Tournament Stop

Tournament: Charles Schwab Challenge

Defending Champion: Kevin Na -13

Course: Colonial CC

Yardage: 7,204

Par: 70

Greens: Bent Grass

*Top 65 and Ties Make the Cut (No MDF)

Course Tidbits

Colonial rewards accuracy off the tee. A true second shot course that can be scored on with a hot flat stick.

The course has trouble but nothing too daunting. Colonial contains 75 bunkers, mainly protecting the greens. If we find golfers that can strike the ball well this week and scramble when they have a miss hit, we can find our key to success.

The average cut line hovers around 3 under par and the winning score will be in the teens. However, this is the strongest this field has ever been, and scores might look a little different than in the past. Course history should also be thrown out the window in my opinion this week.

Key Stats

SG (strokes gained) Approach: Top 10 in field

-Justin Thomas

-Branden Grace

-Gary Woodland

-Jason Day

-Scott Piercy

-Bryson DeChambeau

-Matt Kuchar

-Daniel Berger

-Andrew Putnam

-Scottie Scheffler

Par 4 (400-450): Top 10 in field

-Joaquin Niemann

-Harris English

-Billy Horschel

-Jason Day

-Doc Redman

-Tony Finau

-Patrick Reed

-Rafa Cabrera Bello

-Justin Rose

-Brooks Koepka

SG Putting: Top 10 in field

-Rickie Fowler

-Beau Hossler

-Webb Simpson

-Alex Noren

-Patrick Rodgers

-Jason Day

-Harris English

-Graeme McDowell

-Jordan Spieth

-Zach Johnson

Top 10 overall rankings

-Rickie Fowler

-Jason Day

-Webb Simpson

-Joaquin Niemann

-Brooks Koepka

-Kevin Na

-Tony Finau

-Rory McIlroy

-Matt Kuchar

-Jon Rahm

These rankings are based on a personalized mixed model created on fantasynational.com.

Top Notch Options: Best plays on the slate with Winning Upside

Jon Rahm ($11,000 DK, $11,900 FD): I believe the next golfer to be number one in the world will be Jon Rahm. Rory will not give that spot up easily. Rahm knows that and realizes it will take wins in strong field events like this to take it from Rory. With that motivation and an elite all-around golf game, he is the man to beat this week. This course gives advantage to second shot players who can make their 5-10 foot putts. Before the break, Rahm had his putter locked in and his iron play has been exceptional. With his accuracy off the tee, he will give himself plenty of scoring chances and gives us plenty of fantasy points to help start our lineups with.

Brooks Kopeka ($9,700 DK, $11,600): This is my pivot off of chalky Webb Simpson. I doubt many people will be on this play. Before the long hiatus Brooks was in poor form, and with the captivating names surrounding him he will likely get lost in the shuffle. I picture this week being highly volatile, more so than a normal PGA event. The vast amount of unknown’s will be most people’s crutch this week. While most take the “safe” bets, I will happily fire up the strong field champion in Brooks Koepka. Don’t sleep on a four-time major winner.

Salary Savers: Salary Relief for Balanced Builds

Tony Finau ($8,700 DK, $10,600 FD): Finau is still in search of his first (real) PGA tour win. Last year he made a run at it finishing second here. Normally I don’t go right back to a golfer based on course history, but Finau shows up in every major. Even though the Charles Schwab Challenge is not a major, this week has a major feel to it. The best part about his game is the scoring ability. Even if he places 25th he can still reach value with the number of birdies and eagle chances he gets week in and week out.

Harris English ($7,500 DK, $9,400 FD): This is his year. English was on an absolute tear before the long break. I hope he has continued to play and keep his irons sharp throughout this time. I had a win for him in my books this year, I just hope this break doesn’t ruin what would have been his best season in his entire career. I am going to go back to the well until it dries out.

Tourney Treasures: Lower Owned Golfers with Upside

Gary Woodland ($8,800 DK, $10,300 FD): Woodland has immense talent and is a proven tour winner. The only downside is his lack of course experience. This week so many golfers are playing Colonial for the first time, but Woodland has so much golf experience that doesn’t scare me away. Woodland popped out to me when I realized how important second shots are at this course. His ball striking is elite, he will have plenty of birdie opportunities this week. Also, if the Texas winds pick up, he can flight the ball low enough to cut through it and negate that factor in the weather.

Joaquin Niemann ($7,400 DK, $9,500 FD): Joaquin the Dream is back in action, ready to showcase his young elite talent to a lot of new golf fans. The mechanics this kid brings to the table can’t be matched when it comes to ball striking at his age. He will only get better with experience and age. I believe in his short-term and long-term success, and he’s a complete golfer that excels putting on bent grass greens. A solid value in this field.

Sneaky Suspicion: Gut Play.

Maverick McNealy ($7,300 DK, $9,200 FD): A true upcoming star on the PGA Tour. With so many known talents in the field this week, he will fall under 6% ownership in GPP’s around his price range. I will happily back him at that ownership while others take a “safer” route. The kid brings an all-around golf game to the table. I have a feeling the putter will be his best friend this week and help him make yet another cut with top 25 upside. McNealy will be a name you soon won’t forget.

On The Edge

Rounding out the golfers in my player pool.

Rory McIlroy

Webb Simpson

Rickie Fowler

Sungjae Im

Justin Rose

Matt Kuchar

Scottie Scheffler

Kevin Na

Kevin Kisner

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Ryan Palmer

Tom Hoge

Russell Knox

Jim Furyk

Erik Van Rooyen

Talor Gooch

Alex Noren

Brendon Todd

Bernhard Langer

Outrights and Props

Pick(s) to Win: Jon Rahm 12/1, Brooks Koepka 25/1

Value(s) Win: Gary Woodland 50/1

Longshot(s) to Win: Alex Noren 150/1, Jim Furyk 150/1

First Round Leader(s): Christiaan Bezuidenhout 80/1, Erik Van Rooyen 100/1, Tom Hoge 100/1