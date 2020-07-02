Sleeper: 2B Mauricio Dubon

The Brewer had an overflow of options at 2B and SS, which led to them shipping Dubon to the Giants last July for Drew Pomeranz.

His 2018 season was cut short by a torn ACL in his left knee.

Last year his bat made a step forward at AAA (.302 with 20 HRs, 56 RBI, and 10 SBs over 503 at-bats), leading to a call-up to the majors in late August. Dubon hit .279 over 104 at-bats with four home runs and nine RBI in San Fran.

Over seven seasons in the minors, he hit .300 with 46 home runs, 285 RBI, and 127 steals over 2,371 at-bats.

His walk rate (6.3) in the minors needs work while being tough to strikeout (12.8 percent). Dubon has developing power, but his average hit rate (1.586) suggests closer to 15 home runs over a full season unless he gets stronger.

With three years on his minor league resume with 30 stolen bases, he looks like an excellent cheat at middle infield for a fantasy team looking for an out in steal based on his ADP (356).

Dubon is trending toward a possible .270 hitter with 80 runs, 15 home runs, 60 RBI, and 20 steals. The signal here is a bright shade of green.

Comeback: SP Johnny Cueto

After a down season in 2017 (4.52 ERA and 1.446 WHIP), Cueto looked better the next year over 53 innings (3.23 ERA), but his season ended with a TJ surgery on his right elbow.

In 2019, he returned to the mound in August. After six appearances in the minors (3.28 ERA, 0.9844 WHIP, and 21 Ks over 21.1 innings), Cueto made four starts for the Giants in September (nine runs, 20 baserunners, and three home runs over 16 innings).

His AFB (91.2) came in well below his peak in 2011 (94.2). He continues to feature a four-seam, sinker, changeup, and slider combination of pitches.

In his last good season, Cueto gained his edge with a plus changeup (.214 BAA) and riding four-seamer (.226 BBA).

San Fran owes him $42 million over the next two years with a $22 option for 2022. The Giants would love him to pitch well to help his value in the trade market.

Cueto has an ADP of 330 this spring as the 124th pitcher drafted. Reasonable gamble based on his career resume (126-87 with a 3.35 ERA and 1,556 Ks over 1,856.1 innings), but I would think more along the lines of a 3.75 ERA and 1.25 WHIP while expecting him to pitch for a contender this year.

Deep Sleeper: C Joey Bart

With Buster Posey fading off into the sunset with his fly swatter of a bat, the Giants drafted Bart with the second overall pick in the 2018 June MLB Amateur Draft.

Over his final two years at Georgia Tech, he hit .330 with 91 runs, 29 home runs, and 81 RBI over 406 at-bats.

In 2019, Bart started the season at High A (.265 with 12 HRs and 37 RBI over 234 at-bats) before a promotion to AA (.316 with four HRs and 11 RBI over 79 at-bats). His production in the minors (.284 with 84 runs, 29 HRs, 88 RBI, and seven SBs over 517 at-bats) grades well, but his approach (strikeout rate – 20.8 and walk rate – 6.0) fell short of expectations.

Bart has a high average hit rate (1.782 at High A and 2.000 at AA), which sets the stage for a potential 30 home run hitter when he’s ready for the majors.

His defense is an asset, putting him on the fast track to San Fran. Bart was expected to start the year at AA with a chance to play for the Giants this summer.

Deep Sleeper: OF Alex Dickerson

Dickerson missed 2017 and 2018 with a back issue and TJ surgery.

His bat played well over the first 24 games at AAA in 2019 (.360 with five HRs and 19 RBI over 86 at-bats), which led to a call-up to the majors in early May. The Giants barely gave him playing (3-for-19 at-bats with no HRs and two RBI) before landing the injured list with a wrist issue for two weeks.

After three weeks back at AAA (7-for-25 with no HRs and two RBI), Dickerson earned his second chance with San Fran (.386 with six HRs and 23 RBI over 88 at-bats). He suffered an oblique injury that led two weeks on the IL while also missing time in September with the same issue. His bat came home with a quiet 64 at-bats (.164 with no HRs and three RBI).

Over seven seasons in the minors, Dickerson hit .311 with 63 home runs, 346 RBI, and 26 steals over 2,040 at-bats. His walk rate (8.1) and strikeout rate (18.4) were favorable in the majors.

Dickerson is an injury-prone player with the talent to shine if he could find a way to stay healthy. With 500 at-bats, possible .280 with 80 runs, 20 home runs, and 80 RBI. Worth bench spot for a team looking for an out in the outfield.

Bust: OF Mike Yastrzemski

Heading into 2019, Yastrzemski had this battle between playing at AA and AAA with no defining success from 2016 to 2018.

Over five seasons at AA, he hit .257 with 146 runs, 22 home runs, 128 RBI, and 16 steals over .257 at-bats.

His swing had a sudden step forward in 2019 at AAA (.316 with 12 HRs and 25 RBI over 136 at-bats), earning him a call-up.

With San Fran, Yastrzemski played over his minor league resume (.263 with 73 HRs, 363 RBI, and 61 SBs over 2,600 at-bats). He hit .272 with 64 runs, 21 home runs, 55 RBI, and two stolen bases over 371 at-bats.

His strikeout rate (26.0) had risk with just below the league average walk rate (7.8). His contact batting average (.430 in the minors and .383 in the majors) in 2019 came in well above his previous minor league resume.

Yastrzemski also had a career-high in average hit rate (1.901 in the majors and 2.140 in the minors), which almost has a juicy feel.

He did handle lefties (.329 with four HRs and 12 RBI over 82 at-bats).

His hard-hit rate (42.9) ranked 86th in baseball. Not my kind of dance while projecting as a backend OF in deep leagues based in ADP (311).

The Giants have a weak major league roster, so Yastrzemski will have another chance to prove his worth. Only a .260 hitter with a 70/16/60 skill-set with 450 at-bats.