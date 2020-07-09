Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Outlook: Don't Overthink It! He's the No. 1 Pick

It's Christian McCaffrey's world and we're all just living in it. The prolific back is the clear-cut No. 1 pick on draft day so select him with confidence.

Since Christian McCaffrey's monster 2015 season at Stanford (2,019 rushing yards with 8 rushing TDs, 45 receptions for 645 receiving yards and 5 receiving TDs, 1,200 kick & punt return yards and two kick & punt TDs), he's become just as much of a difference-maker at the pro level with the Carolina Panthers.

McCaffrey led fantasy RB PPR scoring in 2018 (387) and 2019 (471.2) while providing a massive edge (scored 154.3 fantasy points over the 2nd best RB) last year.

He finished with 403 touches while only being the third player in NFL history to gain over 1,000 yards rushing (1,387) and receiving (1,005) in a single season (San Francisco RB Roger Craig in 1985 and St. Louis Rams RB Marshall Faulk in 1999).

McCaffrey gained over 100 yards rushing in six of his first nine games, but none over the final seven weeks. Carolina featured him more in the passing games (68/609/1) over his downturn in rushing yards, highlighted in three outings (11/121, 11/82, and 15/119). McCaffrey had ten catches or more in five games.

The Panthers had him on the field for 93.4 percent of their plays, which included eight contests where he saw 99 percent or more of the RB action. High floor and ceiling player that will be drafted first overall in almost all fantasy leagues in 2020.

His offensive line doesn't project to be an edge. I have him penciled in for 2,207 combined yards with 18 TDs and 108 catches.