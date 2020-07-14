5 Late-Round Running Backs to Target in Fantasy Drafts

These five running backs can be found in the late rounds of your upcoming fantasy drafts. SI Fantasy analyst Dr. Roto feels these late-round backs could pay huge dividends and be difference makers for your 2020 season.

This is an article from our Late Round Value series.

I was on the phone this past weekend with a good friend who was talking about his upcoming fantasy football draft next month. When I asked him about his league, he told me that there were 30 rounds and that if he couldn’t stay online for the entire draft that he would go on to auto-draft.

I was horrified at his comment.

The late rounds of fantasy drafts are where drafts are won and lost. There are no wasted picks! Keep that in mind, and you are already well on your way to winning your fantasy league.

Below are five running backs you should be able to get in the later rounds of your draft who could provide big value.

Matt Breida, Miami Dolphins

The knock on Breida has nothing to do with his ability; it has to do with his inability to stay healthy.

Breida has missed seven games over the past two seasons, and he had to share carries with a deep 49ers’ backfield when healthy.

Now, in 2020, the fantasy outlook for Breida becomes much brighter. He was traded to Miami in the offseason for a fifth-round pick and now only has to share carries with Jordan Howard instead of four other runners as he did in San Francisco.

Breida will most certainly be the Dolphins pass-catching back and should be on the field during two-minute drills and comeback situations. The downside for Breida is mainly due to his lack of expected touchdowns. Howard should be the goal-line back, and Breida will struggle to score. This makes Breida way sneakier in PPR leagues than in standard formats.

Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills

Admittedly, I am a big fan of Bills running back Devin Singletary, but I also think Moss has a great chance to etch out a sizable role in the Bills’ offense.

At the beginning of the season, expect Moss to take over Frank Gore’s old role in the offense. That means short-yardage and goal-line carries for certain. But, as the season progresses, Moss could have even more opportunities due to his size and pass-catching ability.

One of the reasons I like Moss is that if he gets the opportunity to get the bulk of the playing time, he might keep the job full-time. That makes him a potential league-winning pick.

