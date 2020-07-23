2020 Fantasy Football Comeback Player of the Year: He’s Done It Before!

SI Fantasy analyst Frankie Taddeo is calling his shot with this veteran quarterback in his 2020 Fantasy Football Comeback Player of the Year.

This is an article from our Fantasy Football Comeback series. If you're a FullTime Fantasy subscriber, you can read this premium article here.

Fantasy owners know hitting on late-round players is often the key to championship success. Many times it’s not only the rookies or breakout players who can carry you to a league title, but often it is a come-back-player who is returning from injury or has landed with a new team and an improved role.

All football fans are keenly aware of the return of star tight end Rob Gronkowski to the gridiron joining Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. Other players who will be looked upon by fantasy owners in this category include Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, Bengals star WR AJ Green, Falcons RB Todd Gurley newly-signed Patriots QB Cam Newton. All of the aforementioned players will be looking to return to their elite form after enduring disappointing 2019 seasons plagued by injuries and setbacks.

It’s not just injuries that can derail a season. You also have to identify which players have the best opportunity to bounce back from disappointing campaigns due to scheme or usage. A couple of examples for the 2020 season are Browns QB Baker Mayfield and New York Jets RB Le’Veon Bell.

The strategy should always be to let the board come to you and never “follow the run.” If you can land elite fantasy studs early on, there is a plethora of mid-to-late round talent eligible to return significant value later in drafts in 2020. As is often the case, players burned fantasy owners last season will subsequently be avoided in drafts this season.

Now we get to the fun part: which comeback talent offers the best value in 2020? My model has identified the one comeback player who fantasy owners should all target this season. You may be surprised at who my projections are highest on to rebound, but I can tell you that it is not Gurley or Bell in 2020.

